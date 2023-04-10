Part four

IN my previous articles, I chronicled two characters and introduced another in the “Official Receipt (OR) for sale” scam cum tele-tax-novela. The first two are the Scapegoats and the Masterminds, and the third, the Law enforcers, were also discussed in passing.

I continue with my chronicle of this tele-novela. The Partners of the Masterminds are the persons that deviously connive with the Masterminds to deprive the government of billions of pesos of tax revenues for their personal benefit. These Partners may have been approached by the Masterminds or they may have been the ones who initiated the contact with them.

The intent of the Partners is clear…they want to mininimize the payment of their taxes by illegal means by buying fictitious ORs to support their claims for business deductions and value-added tax (VAT) credits. The Masterminds, who have been operating their nefarious business for years, are all too willing to sell these fake ORs to their Partners for a fee. A case of a willing buyer and a willing seller.

From my “Marites” sources, I was informed that the transaction price for these valuable fake receipts is about 2 percent of the peso value indicated in the ORs. Thus, a Partner is happy to pay P20,000 to the Mastermind to get fictitious ORs with face values amounting to P1 million that the Partner can use to evade payment of income tax of P250,000 (at an income tax rate of 25 percent) and VAT of P120,000 (at a VAT rate of 12 percent). In this example, the Mastermind and Partner are both willing to enter into this unholy alliance for the enormous financial benefits that both derive. Alas, it is the government and us, honest taxpayers, who suffer the billions of pesos arising from this crime.

The Law enforcers, led by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), are hot on the trail of some of these perpetrators of the OR for sale scam. The BIR has filed criminal cases with the Department of Justice against four Scapegoats in March 2023. These Scapegoats were accused of their participation in the fake ORs crime. As I have discussed in my previous articles, I sense that the government prosecutors will have a difficult chore pursuing their case in the DOJ and the courts due to the circumstances and evidences against these Scapegoats. I believe the Masterminds and Partners should be the key and priority targets of investigation and prosecution.

To the credit of the BIR, they have been aggressive in running after those involved in these fake transactions. In March 2023, BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 38-23 that stipulates the priority programs of the agency for 2023. Embedded in the RMC is an enforcement and audit program entitled “Run after fake transactions.” The RUFT provides the following:

1. Identify and file civil, criminal and administrative cases against sellers and users of commercial invoices/receipts used to support fake transactions to evade payment of internal revenue taxes.

2. Collect tax revenue from fake transactions.

3. Suspend or cancel the Certificate of Accreditation of Tax practitioners and initiate administrative complaints for the suspension or revocation of the professional license of Certified Public Accountants involved in fake transactions.

Nice to know that after the long running “Run after Tax Evaders” program of the BIR, this much needed RUFT program was initiated by the BIR. This shift from RATE to RUFT is a welcome development.

I wait with bated breath what will be the outcomes of these RUFT enforcement program of the BIR. Will there be more concrete results of its investigation of the ORs for sale episode of this tele-tax-novela? Will this come sooner or later?

To be continued.

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business. Previously, he was the Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, and partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax practice with his firm JL2T Consulting. He can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com.

