Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices fell last week, with the main index sliding to the 6,400-point level, as trading thinned ahead of the Holy Week holidays.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index dipped 11.17 points to close at 6,488.51 points.

It was only a three-day trading week as Maundy Thursday and Good Friday were both declared as public holidays.

As investors were in holiday mood, the average volume of trade dropped, and reached only P3.57 billion. Foreigners took half of the trades and were net sellers at P292.86 million.

Most of the sub-indices ended in the red, led by the broader All Shares index that fell 6.63 points to close at 3,486.74, the Financials index declined 29.56 to 1,781.03, the Industrial index shed 110.34 to 9,290.89, the Holding Firms index gained 92.62 to 6,350.39, the Property index rose 65.61 to 2,743.97, the Services index lost 50.89 to 1,612.66 and the Mining and Oil index plunged 348.88 to 10,674.15.

For the week, gainers managed to edge losers 106 to 99 while 36 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Primex Corp., Vivant Corp., Centro Escolar University, PXP Energy Corp., Easycall Communications Philippines Inc., TKC Metals Corp. and Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Top losers, meanwhile, were newly-listed Upson International Corp., House of Investments Inc., PLDT Inc., Anglo Philippine Holdings Corp., Asiabest Group International Inc., Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and LBC Express Holdings Inc.

This week

Share prices may still go down this week as no major economic data will be released this month.

It will be another shortened trading week, as Monday is a public holiday.

Broker 2TradeAsia said fund managers may withhold their disbursement this month as first quarter economic data will be released on May 11, about a week after the United States Federal Reserve’s meeting on May 2 to 3 and the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on May 18.

Such events will pressure fund managers to “keep more dry powder until the broader picture becomes more conducive for bolder plays. Speculatives and corporate-specific stores might take the spotlight until then,” the broker said.

“As the broader market confronts the possibility of more stress in the coming quarters, seek positively asymmetric opportunities in sunrise sectors.”

Immediate support for the main index is seen at 6,400 points and resistance is seen at up to 6,750 points.

Stock picks

Maybank Investment Banking Group gave a sell rating on the stock of JG Summit Holdings Inc. after it booked a net loss of P2.5 billion last year, excluding the gains from the sale of some shares in Manila Electric Co. This was much worse than the analysts expectation of a P2 billion loss for the year.

“Considering the external challenges that CEB [Cebu Pacific] and JGS Olefins will continue to face over the medium term, we reiterate our preference for direct exposures to URC [Universal Robina Corp.], TEL [PLDT Inc.] and MER [Meralco], which we think have upward earnings trajectories. We raise our target price to P46 to factor in the higher market values of CEB and RLC [Robinsons Land Inc.], as well as the parent’s improved cash position.”

JG Summit shares closed last week at P50.70 apiece.

Meanwhile, the bank maintained a buy rating on the stock of Union Bank of the Philippines as its acquisition of Citi’s credit card operations in the country affected them positively.

“Net interest income grew 30.5 percent year on year as a result of the 41 percent growth in its loan book, which, in turn, was due to the consolidation of Citi’s assets and the strong growth in salary loans. Our 2023/2024 earnings forecasts and target price of P93 are largely unchanged and reiterate buy given still attractive upside.”

Union Bank shares closed last week at P85.05 apiece.