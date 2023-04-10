SC junks with finality ex-agri exec’s plea to junk graft case

THE Supreme Court (SC) has junked with finality the plea of the former chief of the Bureau of Plant Industry-National Plant Quarantine Services (BPI-NPQS) Merle B. Palacpac to junk the graft case filed against her along with several others for their alleged involvement in a cartel that pushed the prices of garlic up to 100 percent in 2014.

In a 6-page resolution, the Court’s Second Division affirmed its decision issued in November 2021 dismissing Palacpac’s petition seeking the reversal of the 2019 resolutions issued by the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division denying her motion to quash the criminal information filed against her.

Palacpac sought the quashal of the information against her for failure to state the approximate date of the commission of the offense charged.

She also alleged that her right to speedy disposition of the case was violated.

On July 24, 2019, the Sandiganbayan issued a resolution denying the petitioner’s motion, saying that it could not be considered as meritorious based on the Revised Guidelines for Continuous Trial of Criminal Cases (Revised Guidelines).

Lacks basis

THE anti-graft court also pointed out that the petitioner failed to offer plausible justification to establish that the delay was malicious, politically motivated, or unreasonable.

Palapac’s motion for reconsideration of the July 24, 2019 decision was also denied by the Sandiganbayan, prompting it to elevate the issue before the SC.

However, the Court dismissed her petition in a decision issued on November 10, 2021.

In her motion for reconsideration, the petitioner maintained that the failure of the information to state the approximate date of the commission of the offense charged violates her constitutional rights, thus, warranting the dismissal of the case.

Likewise, Palacpac insisted that the Court committed a reversible error in ruling that the Ombudsman still has the authority to file the information against her despite the violation of her right to a speedy disposition of the case.

The SC, however, ruled that Palacpac’s motion for reconsideration lacks sufficient basis to warrant the reversal of its 2021 decision.

“The Court finds that the Sandiganbayan did not err in ruling that there is no inordinate delay in the disposition of the case,” the SC declared.

It noted that the Field Investigation Office filed the complaint before the Ombudsman on June 22, 2016.

Probable cause

ON January 29, 2018, or in less than two years, the Ombudsman issued a resolution finding probable cause against several accused, including Palacpac, and charged them with violation of Section 3(e) of RA 3019. Palacpac then filed a motion for reconsideration dated May 9, 2018.

On August 30, 2018, the Ombudsman issued an order denying the motion, which paved the way for the filing of an information before the Sandiganbayan on March 15, 2019.

“In the case, petitioner failed to consider the complexity of the present case and the issues involved including the fact that there are 47 respondents implicated and charged under Section 3(e) of RA 3019.

Also, “there are voluminous documentary evidence and numerous counter- affidavits that the Ombudsman needed to study and evaluate,” the SC said.

“Still, petitioner failed to provide a plausible justification to establish that the alleged delay was malicious, politically motivated, or unreasonable,” it added.

The Ombudsman, in its January 29, 2018, resolution, found probable cause against the petitioner and several accused of violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. (RA) 3019 by giving unwarranted benefits to a selected group of garlic importers. Prior to the filing of the case, former Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Proceso Alcala created the National Garlic Action Team (NGAT).

The NGAT serves as a forum for consultations on issues and concerns affecting the garlic industry; it provides policy and/or program recommendations, including the validation of the report from the Task Force Allium (TFA), relative to the supply and production of garlic in the country and for submission to the DA as to whether the importation of the commodity is necessary.

With the appointment of BPI Director Clarita Barron (Barron) and Chairman Lilia Cruz (Cruz) as its members, Cruz was granted access to vital information which resulted in her group securing most of the import permits.

Cruz was the one who established the Vegetable Importers, Experts and Vendors Association of the PHilippines (Vieva Philippines).

With Barron as the approving authority and with Luben Marasigan and Palacpac as the recommending officers, Cruz monopolized the supply of garlic in the country and allowed her to dictate the prices of garlic in the market.

By January to July 2014, the price of imported garlic soared from P260 per kilogram to P400 per kilogram. On the other hand, the prices of native garlic varied from P250 per kilogram to P450 per kilogram in the months of April to June 2014.