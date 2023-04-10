Sarangani pursues plan for Maitum watershed

DAVAO CITY—The Sarangani provincial government is drawing up a rehabilitation and management plan for a watershed in the municipality of Maitum, whose degraded status has placed almost 2,000 households under risk of flooding and other climate hazards.

The Sarangani Information Office said the Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit (PIMU) of the province started crafting last February the Saub Integrated Watershed Management Plan (SIWMP) to increase the resiliency and protection of its ecosystem.

The rehabilitation plan was headed by Governor Rogelio D. Pacquiao. The initiative was started during the tenure of the previous governor, Steve Chiongbian Solon.

The management plan would develop the watershed ecosystem and build up the capacities of the local governments of the barangays around the watershed area to adapt to flood risks and other impacts of climate change variability.

The plan would also seek to alleviate poverty of the families around the watershed area through agro-forestry projects to discourage them from destroying the forests to scrounge for livelihood. A riverbank protection would also be done along the Saub River.

The project costs P103 million with counterpart fund sharing of about P93.5 million from the People’s Survival Fund and P9.33 million from the province. Sarangani was the first province in the country to access the People’s Survival Fund, amounting to P103 million for the flood control and watershed ecosystem rehabilitation project in the Saub River during the previous provincial administration.

The Sarangani Information Office said the Saub River Watershed situated in Maitum covers a total land area of 7,931.48 hectares, covering nine barangays. The latter includes the following: Kiayap, Malalag, Old Poblacion, Mabay and Sison; Zion; Kalaneg and Batian for Sub-Watershed 1; and, New La Union for Sub-Watershed 2.

A total of 1,747 households are living in the watershed area. The watershed encompasses a total length of 24,132.86 kilometers and is placed at high risk of exposure to flooding and other climate hazards.

Cornelio M. Ramirez Jr., executive director of the Sarangani-based Environmental Conservation and Protection Center, said flooding is the most common hazard experienced in the area.

According to Ramirez, flood susceptibility in the area is computed to be 10,001 hectares for high, 5,881.65 hectares for moderate and 2,604.26 hectares for low.

He added that extreme flooding had caused destruction to agricultural and structural properties, including loss of lives since 2010.

The rehabilitation and management activities would be conducted with support from several nongovernment organizations like the Conrado and Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation Inc. and Mahintana Foundation Inc. and government agencies as well as the Mindanao State University.