Protecting 1.3 million small scale fisherfolk

The EU regulation to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing entered into force on January 1, 2010. This anti-IUU fishing trade rule applies to all landings and transhipments of EU and non-EU fishing vessels in EU ports.

As of May 2022, a total of 27 countries have been given a “yellow card” under the IUU regulation. This is a formal notice to a country to fulfill its commitment in deterring and preventing IUU fishing to avoid the possibility of being identified as a non-cooperating country in the international fight against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (IUUF).

In June 2014, the EU handed down a “yellow card” to the Philippines because of the country’s perceived shortcomings in its legal, administrative, and technical frameworks for ensuring sustainable fisheries.

The EU lifted the “yellow card” in April 2015 in recognition of the significant progress made by the Philippines in addressing IUUF.

Now comes an unexpected development: The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) suspended the Vessel Monitoring Measures (VMM) for commercial fishing vessel, sparking a warning from concerned groups that this puts the Philippines at risk of another “yellow card” warning from the European Union. (Read, “Palace halts commercial fishing vessels monitoring,” in the BusinessMirror, April 5, 2023).

The suspension order from Malacañang was reportedly meant to strengthen the government’s response against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, according to DA-BFAR.

To comply with the order, the DA-BFAR, as the lead agency, will convene this month the Philippine Committee (PhilCom) against IUU fishing. Reports said the interagency group will be tasked to formulate more holistic approaches in fighting IUU fishing.

Environmental groups led by Oceana warned the government of a possible “yellow card” from the EU following the Malacañang order deferring the implementation of vessel monitoring for commercial fishing vessels in the country.

Oceana Vice President Gloria Estenzo-Ramos urged the Marcos administration to reconsider its decision to suspend the implementation of the rules that require vessel monitoring mechanism or VMM for all commercial fishing vessels under Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 266.

Ramos was referring to an order handed down by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on March 13, 2023 addressed to the DA-BFAR, Office of the Solicitor General, Department of Trade and Industry, and the National Telecommunications Commission.

The order stopped the implementation of FAO 266 using the principle of ex abundanti cautela or “from an abundance of care.” The reason behind the suspension: the principle of respect for the three branches of government since the Supreme Court has yet to issue its final resolution on the constitutionality of FAO 266.

This latest order reverses an earlier memorandum issued on February 2, 2023, in which the DA and the BFAR were ordered to implement FAO 266 nationwide in accordance with laws, rules, and regulations and in line with the OSG’s recommendations in its letter to the BFAR on September 28, 2022.

“Are we ready for another ‘yellow card’ warning and looming threat of losing access to our biggest market for fish and seafood products such as the EU?” Ramos asked.

Vessel monitoring devices or transponders are installed on every commercial fishing vessel in the Philippines to track their movement. This allows real-time monitoring of a particular boat’s location. Thus, authorities can see that commercial fishing vessels are fishing only in waters where they are allowed to do so.

“We urge the government to reconsider its decision to suspend the implementation of the rules requiring vessel monitoring mechanisms for all commercial fishing vessels and prioritize the sustainable management of our fisheries,” Ramos said.

The government, she added, needs to comply with the Constitution and the amended Fisheries Code to protect the country’s marine wealth, the livelihood of artisanal fisherfolk, and mainstream transparency, traceability, and accountability in ocean governance.

Ramos said the Palace directive is “regressive” and “brings us back to an open access system that has caused overfishing and illegal fishing to thrive for decades and a bane to some 1.3 million small scale fisherfolk who stand to suffer from the encroachment on our municipal waters by commercial fishing vessel operators.”

Commercial fishing can cause overfishing and damage to marine habitat. That’s why commercial fishing vessels are being monitored to prevent encroachment on our municipal waters. Dumping the technology that can help authorities pinpoint the whereabouts of commercial fishing vessels is disastrous and destroys efforts of ensuring sustainable fisheries.

Overfishing does not only impact the livelihood of millions of small-scale fisherfolk. It will also have huge consequences for the country’s food chain in the long-term.