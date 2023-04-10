Prep for El Niño, private water utility firms urged

THE vice chairman of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development urged Maynilad Water Services Inc. (MWSI) and Manila Water Co. (MWC) to prepare for the El Niño phenomenon that could potentially put Metro Manila and neighboring provinces at risk of another devastating water shortage.

Quezon City Rep. Marvin D. Rillo issued a statement last Sunday as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) earlier warned that El Niño “will likely develop in the July-August-September season and may persist until 2024.”

“We do not want a repeat of the 2019 water crisis; so we would urge the two water concessionaires to prepare this early for the worst, should we have a full-scale El Niño event in the months ahead,” Rillo was quoted in the statement his office issued as saying.

“Our worry is that even if the forthcoming El Niño would be less harsh than what we experienced in 2019, Metro Manila might still be vulnerable to a severe water scarcity simply because demand (for water) has since increased,” the lawmaker added.

El Niño increases the likelihood of unusually low rainfall conditions that could cause the water hoard in dams to fall below functional levels.

In the 2019 full-blown El Niño event, Angat Dam’s water level plunged to record lows, causing Metro Manila and surrounding provinces to reel from a brutal lack of water.

Angat supplies 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water and irrigates 25,000 hectares of farmland in Central Luzon.

Last week, Pagasa said Angat’s water level had dropped amid the dry season to 201 meters as of April 2 from 214 meters as of end-December 2022.

In the previous El Niño event that persisted from the last quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019, up to 61 percent of the country endured a drought while the other 39 percent underwent a dry spell.

A drought occurs after average rainfall is reduced by 60 percent in three consecutive months or 21 percent to 60 percent in five consecutive months. Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz

A dry spell occurs after average rainfall is recorded to have reduced by 21 percent to 60 percent in three consecutive months or two consecutive months of greater than 60-percent reduction from average rainfall.