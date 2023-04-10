Petron begins construction of ₧1.2-B CME plant–Ang

byLenie Lectura
April 10, 2023
2 minute read
Petron Corp. has commenced the construction of its coco-methyl ester (CME) plant at its Bataan refinery facility.

“Nagsimula na,” Petron President Ramon S. Ang replied when asked if construction has already started. “Matagal din ‘yun siguro bago matapos ‘yun, (mga) dalawang taon din ‘yun.”

The CME plant, which cost an estimated P1.2 billion, will have a production capacity of 182 tons per day or 66,430 tons per year, based on Petron’s Environmental Impact Statement.

“The capacity is 180,000 tons per year. It can handle up to 5 percent of the requirement of the future. Mas reliable ngayon ang supply,” added Ang.

The CME plant will eliminate dependence on third-party suppliers and provide higher margins for diesel. This is aligned with Petron’s long-term vision to increase its resilience and further cut down its environmental impact.

Ang had said Petron has been consistent in its recovery, with profits already at pre-pandemic levels over the past two years.

“We continue to note an increased and growing demand for our products even as we contend with pricing challenges, heavy competition, and the lingering effects of the pandemic. With our full recovery within our reach, we’ve returned our focus on growing the business and beefing up our operational framework to ensure our continued success and sustainability.”

The oil firm reported P6.7 billion in net income last year, up by 9 percent than 2021’s P6.1 billion as sales volume from its local and international operations increased for the second straight year to 112.81 million barrels, 37 percent higher than last year’s 82.24 million barrels. In the Philippines, the company sold 68.53 million barrels, higher than 2021’s 47.9 million barrels.

Service station volumes in the Philippines and Malaysia posted a 26 percent growth as Petron’s gasoline and diesel products remained in high demand; while combined commercial sales grew by 30 percent fueled by the continued recovery of the industrial and aviation sectors. Notable increases were recorded in the company’s sales of jet fuel, LPG, and in particular, polypropylene products with the resumption of Petron’s polypropylene production in 2022.

Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

