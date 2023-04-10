PBBM trains sights on water crisis

Finally, President Marcos has trained his sights on the country’s water security, which loomed large with the onset of the summer months. The dry months usually meant rationing of the resource. The fact that he is pushing Congress to craft a law to set up a government agency tasked with addressing what he termed as the “debilitating effect” of a water crisis on the economy is a step in the right direction.

The President’s take on addressing this looming water crisis is part of his administration’s agenda to concentrate on putting vigor to the economy with the gargantuan debt (P13 trillion) the government is faced with, plus the pandemic’s crippling effects on businesses such as restaurants and hotels that have taken big hits. Water, after all, as PBBM emphasized, is an integral part in boosting the economy.

For instance, the Philippine Statistics Authority cited that the semiconductor industry, which accounts for P639 billion out of the P5.8 trillion contribution of the manufacturing sector, requires water security. The semiconductors are very much needed to manufacture various gadgets and technology, such as mobile phones. And here, we host semiconductor needs of foreign tech firms.

However, semiconductors are also heavily reliant on water. To produce a single mobile phone, 3,000 gallons of ultra-pure water (UPW) is needed. And to have that kind of special water, between 1,400 and 1,600 gallons of tap water is needed to produce 1,000 gallons of UPW. Thus, with the President acknowledging the need for water security, the gnawing fear of water supply challenges that the manufacturing sector is facing will go away.

This also means that the agriculture sector will be able to have the irrigation that farmers require, aside from the potable water that residents in Metro Manila and beyond need. As of now, Angat Dam is already deficient in the water needs of the metropolis plus parts of Rizal, Cavite and Laguna or the Calabarzon area, which hosts various semiconductor companies. This is the reason for the rotating water service currently being implemented.

And so with the law that will take care of the water security, the construction of the Kaliwa Dam, which can supply 600 million liters per day plus a 2,400 million liters more via tunnels, will be finished on schedule in 2026. According to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the dam, which suspended construction for two years due to the pandemic, is now 22 percent complete. And it is a good thing that the MWSS has already inked the thumbs-up from the affected IP communities in the area.

We understand that the MWSS has already obtained from the elders of the Dumagat-Remontados tribe the free, prior and informed consent that the National Commission on Indigenous People required. Also, the agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the tribal leaders in the affected tribes in Rizal and Quezon who will receive P160 million in disturbance fees plus yearly benefits of P46 million for the IPs in General Nakar, Quezon and those in Tanay, Rizal.

Hopefully, the bill mandating the creation of a water agency under the Office of the President will have smooth sailing in Congress. It is what the country needs to address the water crisis now.

And it is essential for the recovery of our economy. We need all hands on deck for boosting the economy, as it is the only way by which the government can create more jobs, reduce the number of poor families and assure water security on top of food security.

As PBBM said, “there are many agencies that are involved in water supply and water management and it has just evolved that way. But what we are going to try to do is to make it a more cohesive policy so that there is planning at the national level and in that way we can maximize the management of what water we have.”

“When they say water is life, it’s not just a cliché, it’s a truism,” the President said during a water conference recently held in Pasay City. That water conference discussed other ways of addressing water security that the contemplated law will make rotating water interruption a thing of the past.