Mobile-money operators urged to bring down remittance costs

A lawmaker on Sunday challenged Philippine-based mobile-money operators to go global and help drive down high remittance charges that have been a burden to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. wants mobile-money operators to aggressively compete with banks in the remittance market to put a downward pressure on transaction costs.

Mobile money allows users to receive, store and transfer funds using their handheld devices.

Citing the World Bank’s “Remittance Prices Worldwide” report, Campos said OFWs currently pay an average of 6.3 percent (of the amount sent) in fees to send $200 home to their families.

“Lower remittance fees will mean higher disposable income for Filipino households dependent on cash from abroad and more money flowing into our economy,” Campos said.

At present, banks dominate 87 percent of the remittance market and they also collect the highest fees at an average of 11.69 percent of the amount sent, according to Campos.

The Social Development Goals set by the United Nations (UN) include the target to slash remittance costs to an average of 3 percent globally by 2030, Campos said.

Campos said the UN estimates that remittance-receiving families around the world would save an additional $20 billion annually once fees are reduced to an average 3 percent.

Citing Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas statistics, Campos said OFWs sent home via the banking system a total of $32.5 billion in cash remittances in 2022, up 3.6 percent from $31.4 billion in 2021.

He added that the World Bank estimates the Philippines received up to $38 billion in remittances from all channels in 2022, making the country the world’s fourth-largest recipient of money from overseas workers, after India, Mexico and China.

Campos cited as an example GCash-payment system operator G-Xchange Inc., which obtained regulatory approval to offer its services abroad to users even without a Philippine-registered Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).

Once they are fully verified, the lawmaker said overseas Filipinos will soon be able to access GCash services using a non-Philippines SIM.