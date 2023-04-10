Michael Kors channels ’70s New York chic

byBusinessMirror
April 10, 2023
2 minute read
NEW YORK—Michael Kors channeled classic 1970s style for his latest collection, drawing inspiration from powerful women of the era like Tina Turner, Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem and even his mother.

Steinem sat front row Wednesday during Kors’ New York Fashion Week show, which featured models sporting a variety of classic New York looks from the decade, including overcoats and thick leather belts and bell sleeves and dramatic bell bottom trousers, oversized sunglasses, suede boots and fringe. “They never gave up on looking fabulous,” the designer said of his mother and Steinem. “That’s timeless.”

The show was packed with elite guests: actors Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson sat front row, as did New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler said the show’s appeal was obvious because “nobody dresses women like Michael Kors.”

Keeping with his love of New York city style, Kors relied on neutral colors while still incorporating his signature black and adding brown tones.

Fringe was woven throughout the pieces onto scarfs, clutches and mini dresses. Kors also drew inspiration from Greenwich Village and what the designer called its “blend of the urban and bohemian.”

“There is this polish that is very big city but definitely [with] a warmth and earthiness,” he said.

Kors’ looks weren’t just on the runway. Actor and dancer Maddie Ziegler wore a Kors suit—one of several stars wearing Kors pieces—and said the designer had a knack for designing a power suit tailor-made for women.

“It’s so sexy when a woman wears a suit,” she said.

This collection, Kors took a twist with the women’s blazer by adding slits to the sides of each arm, giving the jacket sleeves more movement.

Kors didn’t shy away from adding sparkle despite the neutral tones throughout the collection. He balanced a sparkly silver bell bottom jumpsuit with a grey overcoat that hung off the shoulders.

The designer closed the show with an eye-catching shimmering black cape that actor Molly Ringwald adored. Ringwald said she appreciated how Kors’ clothes could be worn by any body type.

“I really feel like it’s really classic American in the best way,” she said of his collection. AP

Author
BusinessMirror

