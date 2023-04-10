Local makeup brand celebrates 40th anniversary

DO you remember the first time you fell in love with makeup? Perhaps you were a child who used to play with your mother’s beauty kit as you pretend to be a model in front of the mirror.

As it celebrates its four decades in the local beauty scene, Ever Bilena continues to touch the lives of many Filipinos from all walks of life and be a part of their milestones in life. This year, the brand is unveiling for all its avid supporters exciting treats and surprises, along with new brand ambassadors.

“It is such an honor to be part of the makeup routines of beauty enthusiast across generations in the last 40 years. We are excited for them to discover more of what Ever Bilena has to offer this year and the coming years,” enthuses Ever Bilena Cosmetics chief sales and marketing officer Denice Sy.

To keep fans of the brand even more excited, it recently announced its partnership with RISE Media to bring the South Korean actor Kim Min Gue to the Philippines.

Also joining the Ever Bilena family is Filipino comedienne, model, actress, beauty pageant titleholder, and vlogger Herlene Nicole “Hipon Girl” Budol. She transformed from being an avid customer of Ever Bilena to becoming its direct sales dealer, then modeling for the brand as a beauty queen, and now as one of its newest endorsers. Joining her is Filipina beauty queen Chelsea Fernandez. Ever Bilena also recently launched the newest addition to its liquid foundation product line, the EB Pillow Pop Cream Blushes.

As the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary, bigger surprises await beauty enthusiasts. They can purchase of Ever Bilena products at a regular price at any SM Beauty Department Store and Watsons branch, then get a second item for only P40. Ever Bilena products can be purchased on their official Shopee and Lazada stores, and Watsons branches nationwide.