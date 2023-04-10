Local makeup brand celebrates 40th anniversary

byBusinessMirror
April 10, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

DO you remember the first time you fell in love with makeup? Perhaps you were a child who used to play with your mother’s beauty kit as you pretend to be a model in front of the mirror.

As it celebrates its four decades in the local beauty scene, Ever Bilena continues to touch the lives of many Filipinos from all walks of life and be a part of their milestones in life. This year, the brand is unveiling for all its avid supporters exciting treats and surprises, along with new brand ambassadors.

“It is such an honor to be part of the makeup routines of beauty enthusiast across generations in the last 40 years. We are excited for them to discover more of what Ever Bilena has to offer this year and the coming years,” enthuses Ever Bilena Cosmetics chief sales and marketing officer Denice Sy.

To keep fans of the brand even more excited, it recently announced its partnership with RISE Media to bring the South Korean actor Kim Min Gue to the Philippines.

Also joining the Ever Bilena family is Filipino comedienne, model, actress, beauty pageant titleholder, and vlogger Herlene Nicole “Hipon Girl” Budol. She transformed from being an avid customer of Ever Bilena to becoming its direct sales dealer, then modeling for the brand as a beauty queen, and now as one of its newest endorsers. Joining her is Filipina beauty queen Chelsea Fernandez. Ever Bilena also recently launched the newest addition to its liquid foundation product line, the EB Pillow Pop Cream Blushes.

As the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary, bigger surprises await beauty enthusiasts. They can purchase of Ever Bilena products at a regular price at any SM Beauty Department Store and Watsons branch, then get a second item for only P40. Ever Bilena products can be purchased on their official Shopee and Lazada stores, and Watsons branches nationwide.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Triple-double Thompson powers Ginebra to Game 1 win over TNT

byJosef Ramos
April 9, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

Cate Blanchett in Max Mara Spring Summer

The multi-awarded Cate Blanchett recently won the Best Actress Award at the 28th Critics Choice Awards for her role in Tar. Blanchett attended the event wearing a look from the Max Mara Spring Summer 2023 collection, which feature a series of total looks with sinuous bias cutting and an air of brave new femininity.

byBusinessMirror
April 10, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

What you can watch this Holy Week

FROM 1961 to 1965, Saint Michael the Archangel and the Blessed Virgin Mary, thought to be Our Lady of Mount Carmel, appeared to four young school girls, aged 11 and 12 years old, in San Sebastián de Garabandal in Catabria, Spain. As apparitions go, the Blessed Virgin Mary warned of the evil and corruption of the world, and that a reformation was needed to save mankind from “the great chastisement.”

byMa. Stella F. Arnaldo
April 6, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

‘The Family’: The uses of Christ

Sinister is the word that comes to mind about this secret society in Washington D.C. that gathers men who appear to be impressionable enough in a proper mansion. But strategic seems to be the better word when we get to know this society that is able to involve senators and congressmen in a quest to live together under the guidance of Christ.

byTito Genova Valiente
April 6, 2023