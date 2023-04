Members of the Standard Insurance Centennial 5 team skippered by Standard Insurance Group Chairman Ernesto “Judes” Echauz (11th from left, standing) dominates the Rolex China Sea Race which started from Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Holy Wednesday and finished at Subic Bay on Black Saturday.

Standard Insurance Centennial 5 is the first Philippine boat to win line honors in the prestigious 61-year-old race.