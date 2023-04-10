Job-safety agency issues rules for first-aid competency creds

THE Occupational Safety and Health Center (OHSC) has released new guidelines for the recognition of certificates and identification cards (ID) of graduates of first-aid training programs issued last year by establishments accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

OHSC Executive Director Maria Teresita S. Cucueco said one of the requirements for recognition is that the technical-vocational education and training (TVET) were conducted by the concerned Tesda-accredited technical-vocational institution (TVI) on a specific period.

Cucueco said in her Labor Advisory 2 (series of 2023) that the Tesda-accredited TVI must have applied for and been given an accreditation anytime from June 6, 2022 to December 6, 2022 as first aid training provider by the DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment].

Another condition for the recognition is for the concerned TVI to offer any or all of the following first aid training courses for private establishments: “Emergency First Aid Training” course; “Occupational First Aid and Basic Life Support Training” course; and/or, “Standard First Aid and Basic Life Support Training” course.

These training courses should have been conducted by qualified training instructors with proper and valid certification from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and/or Tesda and with existing service or employment contracts with a Tesda-accredited TVI.

Cucueco said the certificates and IDs from the said training program will be recognized by DOLE inspectors in compliance with the provisions of Republic Act 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act.

The said certificates and IDs will have a validity of three years from the time it was initially issued from June 6, 2022 to December 6, 2022.

Aside from Tesda, the OHSC also recognized the certificates and IDs issued by the PRC, the Department of Health and the Bureau of Fire Protection.