Japanese beauty brand opens 1st standalone store in the Philippines

AS someone who loves Japanese beauty, I appreciate how makeup and skin-care products are meticulously made. It’s as if each one was crafted with you in mind.

Kanebo is one of the most popular luxury Japanese beauty brands. It combines advanced skin science technology with Japanese sensibilities and time-proven beauty traditions.

In 2020, Kanebo’s launched its “I Hope” campaign to help empower women to “channel emotions, harness energy, and stay strong.”

At the newly opened Kanebo Cosmetics at the ground floor of Mitsukoshi BGC, you’ll see a video of actress Sena Nakajima in a vivid-colored lipstick.

The “I Hope” campaign, launched at a time when the world was mostly immobilized because of the Covid-19 pandemic, encouraged women to “step up their beauty and care routine to look good and remain resilient.”

Founded in 1887 as a trader of cotton, Kanebo expanded its business to include silk manufacturing and exporting. In 1936, the company released Savon de Soie, a luxurious soap developed through years of study in silk technology, followed by the launch of its cosmetics business a year later. Today, Kanebo Cosmetics offers a wide and diverse portfolio of skin-care and makeup brands sold through multiple distribution channels in over 50 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The launch of Kanebo Cosmetics’ flagship store in the Philippines marks the company’s commitment to expanding its global reach by strengthening its brand portfolio and stepping up investment in markets with outstanding growth prospects. Kanebo Cosmetics is also dedicated to fulfilling its corporate mission in a social and sustainable way by practicing strict environmental policies, nurturing diversity and development in the workforce, and harnessing its accumulated beauty knowledge for the benefit of society.

One of Kanebo’s most popular products is the Kanebo Suisai Beauty Clear Powder, which look like Nespresso capsules. The capsules actually contain an enzyme-spiked cleansing powder that exfoliate, hydrate with hyaluronic acid, and brighten with tofu extract and royal jelly. All you need to do is add a splash of water to the powder. This is very travel friendly.

Of course, you can’t mention Kanebo without talking about Kanebo The Cream. This formula is known for its rich and creamy texture that melts seamlessly to the skin. It also contains the brand’s exclusive Light Reflection Technology to revitalize, regenerate and restore a lasting vital glow. Of course, this cream is also known for its price (around P60,000).

More information about Kanebo Cosmetics is available at www.kanebo.com.

SOMETHING NEW FROM THE JUJU CLUB

Julia Barretto’s The Juju Club has just launched a line swimwear pieces called Juju Swim. If you don’t know yet, The Juju Club is the actress’ line of accessories and they’ve apparently now expanded.

Juju Swim’s launch collection includes Made in the Philippines pieces with square neck and shoulder cuts, along with the classic one-piece sporty swimsuit, high-waist bottoms, and more. The tops and bottoms come in black, white, and brown hues with sizes ranging from XS to XL. These can be bought separately, so you can mix and match. The prices of the one-piece swimsuits range from P2,950 to P3,200, while the separate pieces start at P1,250.

“Each design and style is very well-thought of, and I made sure it’s something that everybody can wear. It’s meant to empower whoever’s wearing it, it’s meant to make them feel good,” said Barretto. “It’s also our way of saying The Juju Club is a club that anybody can be part of and everybody feels like they belong. We’re a part of your journey, we’re with you, and we’re your partner in every season in your life.” In addition to the official store in Shopee, The Juju Club will also be available in Lazada and through the newly launched official web site at www.thejujuclub.co. n

