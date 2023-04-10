Honor heroes’ sacrifices by speaking up, helping out

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of the country’s past and modern-day heroes by speaking against discrimination and extending help to those in need.

In his message for the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor on Sunday, Marcos said such patriotic acts aim to preserve the legacy made by the heroes to ensure the country will enjoy justice, truth, and democracy.

Among such heroes, he said, are the Filipino troops who fought during World War II and against the country’s current insurgent forces.

“As we recollect the sacrifices of our forebears who fought long and hard to defend our nation’s freedom, let us also bear in mind that our actions today determine the future of our country, including the succeeding generations,” Marcos said.

The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) also echoed the President’s recognition of the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who continue to ensure the country’s security.

“The FFW recognizes the crucial role of our military personnel in safeguarding our territorial integrity and preserving our sovereignty,” FFW Women Network President Ma. Victoria Garzon Bellosillo said.

Marcos noted such compassionate patriotism will be necessary as the country is now faced with new pressing issues.

“May we also learn to make wise and sound decisions so that we may address our country’s pressing problems with compassion and concern for others,” Marcos said.

“Together, let us strive towards developing a more humane, fair, and progressive society that allows our citizenry to relish their liberty and achieve their individual and collective aspirations,” he added.

Opportunity for renewal

In another development, Marcos also issued a message at the weekend to show solidarity with Filipino Christians, who celebrated Easter Sunday.

He said the event, which teaches renewal and recovery, is an opportunity for Filipinos to achieve “genuine unity and progress for all.”

“Easter teaches us that, as long as we live our life in Christ, love and hope will remain ever so boundless and will be the cornerstones for the positive transformation of our society,” Marcos said.

“As we celebrate the magnificent glory of our risen Savior, let us all take to heart this Christian foundation as we work for and welcome better days for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors as well,” he added.