Henri’s at Lihim Resorts is most scenic, most distinctive dining spot in El Nido

Pristine beaches, towering limestone cliffs, and the most gorgeous-hued sunsets are just a few things that come to mind when one says El Nido – and rightfully so. Situated in Bacuit Bay, the province continues to draw in and charm thousands of tourists yearly.

Lihim Resorts is one hidden gem that guests keep revisiting again and again. The luxury boutique resort is purposely kept discreet and intimate by nature, ensuring only the most serene and peaceful vacation.

Henri’s at Lihim Resorts in El Nido, Palawan

This 2023, guests have a new reason to come and indulge as the resort opens its opulent doors to its highly-anticipated restaurant, Henri’s.

Nestled atop a beautiful hill that overlooks El Nido’s glimmering waters and vibrant sunset, Henri’s has become very distinctive for its towering tri-level property that offers hungry diners a new dining perspective. Think distinctive. Think luxury. Sensory. Most of all, world-class gastronomic feasts.

The restaurant, which had its soft opening last March 23, 2023, is the epitome of class and exquisite sensations with a thoughtfully-curated menu and expertly crafted dishes. Only the best of the best ingredients are sourced, from farm to table and Palawan’s sea to plate.

The genius behind the menu and one of the rising stars in the local food scene is Lihim Resort’s homegrown Chef de Cuisine, Chef Nicks Valmeo. Together with Araw Hospitality Group’s Junior Corporate, Chef Richard Sumo, they created a well-rounded selection of luscious dishes that incorporate true El Nido ingredients.

Diners can have their fill from the restaurant menu’s delectable starters. Have fresh oysters topped with crispy bacon in barbecue sauce. Or some prawn toast and baked brie. They also have warm soup you wouldn’t mind having no matter the season like Henri’s clam chowder and truffle mushroom. Plus, the salad! Who can say no to Ceasar Lobster salad? But before you fill up, make sure to leave a lot of room for their amazing mains: like the lapu-lapu meuniere, the pan-seared salmon, and the grilled snapper fillet.

For meat cravers, there’s a slew of specialty steaks and cuts which are all certified angus beef.

At the Pool Lounge, where you can cool down amidst El Nido’s natural backdrop, lazy afternoons are made better with burgers, pizzas, pastas, and wings as the pièces de résistance. All these savory dishes, from the mushroom melt cheeseburger, quatro formaggi and spinach ravioli, to the buffalo and garlic parmesan wings, can be enjoyed with their signature and classic cocktails, alongside an excellent selection of wines, cognacs, rum, whiskey, and other liqueurs.

Apart from all these, you can also move to the Sun Deck, where you’ll find the panoramic, most romantic view of the tropical paradise. Cheese platters, chorizo, beef sliders, and kebabs, are on the menu. Sit, relax, listen to the unique line-up of entertainment, and enjoy the cool breeze.

Book that flight, come hungry, and experience El Nido’s finest and most distinctive dining luxury, ever.

Henri’s is located inside Lihim Resorts, Brgy. Masagana, El Nido, Palawan. Follow Henri’s on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.