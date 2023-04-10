From economic growth to human development strategy

IN my first article on February 24, 2023, I discussed shifting the development strategy focus from economic growth to human development. I said that industrialization was the strategy to achieve economic growth. Under the economic growth approach, countries are more concerned with monitoring their income (GDP). The approach emphasizes improving the economy where people live.

The goal of every economy under the economic-growth-focused development strategy is to increase the GDP per capita, the indicator of standard of living. GDP per capita adjusted in purchasing power parity (PPP) in international dollars is used to compare the life of the people in one country to other countries. The higher the GDP per capita in PPP international dollars, the more comfortable the citizens’ lives in that country compared to other economies.

On the other hand, the human-development-focused approach concerns itself with bringing human life to a better condition. It considers income as a tool rather than a goal in itself. It emphasizes creating fair opportunities and choices for all people.

The fundamental concepts in the human development scheme are people, opportunities, and choices. The main goals of human development are to make people’s lives better, provide them more freedom and chances to live the lives they value, and help them develop their skills and put them to use. The fundamental elements of human development are health (to live a long and healthy life), education (knowledge), and income (a decent standard of living). Once attained, these essential components enhance the richness of the human life by promoting gender equality, participation in political and social affairs, environmental sustainability, and human security and rights.

Here, I discuss the relationship between the two development strategies: economic growth and human development. Piabuo and Tieguhong (2017), Hassan, Cooray, and Holmes (2016), Ranis, Stewart, and Ramirez (2000), Suri et al. (2011), Ranis and Stewart (2007), and Stewart, Ranis, and Samman (2018) suggest a two-way causal relationship between economic growth and human development. Two-way causality means two cause-and-effect relationships exist between economic growth and human development.

One causality runs from human development to economic growth. This link expresses that human development is an indicator, a factor, or a determinant of economic growth. Mathematically, human development is an explanatory variable, while economic growth is the explained variable. The connection that starts from human development to economic growth is part of human capital literature.

The extant literature suggests that improvement in human development raises the capacities of the individuals in terms of creativity and productivity, thus contributing to economic growth. The capacities of the individuals are in terms of human capital, which has five main elements: health, work experience, schooling, adult education, and migration (Teixeira 2014). This body of work suggests that a nation cannot maintain a state of continuous growth without a labor force with minimal levels of education and health.

The second causality is the reverse of the first. It operates from economic growth to human development. Economic growth is considered the determinant or exogenous variable, while human development is the endogenous variable.

The connection that starts from economic growth to human development is part of the basic needs literature of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the World Bank (WB). The basic idea in this linkage from income to human development is that income provides the resources to enhance human capital, giving the individual the opportunities and choices to live a better life. That is, income provides a fundamental means to achieve human development. Ranis, Stewart, and Ramirez (2000), Suri et al. (2011), Ranis and Stewart (2007), and Stewart, Ranis, and Samman (2018) present three channels through which income can affect economic growth. The channels include the activities of the household, government (both local and central), and civil society organizations (CSO).

At the household level, the authors identified income level, income distribution, and the control of income allocation as determinants of the expenditure of human development-oriented goods such as food, potable water, education, health, and the like. The determinants of human development-oriented goods at the government level include the total public sector budget, the share of the human development sector on the total public spending, and the distribution of the human development sector’s resources.

Lastly, civil society is one of the channels through which income can impact human development because most of its goals are towards human development. NGOs and community organizations are considered civil society organization. The Building Resources Across Communities (BRAC), the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, the Harambee Schools in Kenya, and the Self-employed Women’s Association in India are civil society organizations that significantly promote human development.

Ms. Lady Lou M. D’Lonsod is a graduate student at the Department of Economics of Ateneo de Manila University and a faculty member of the Department of Economics of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.