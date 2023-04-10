Forevermore!

Pets bring us such an inexplicable joy almost equally as they cause tremendous grief. The relationship naturally forged between a dog and its master can be too poignant that no words in the English language can account for. I have been thrust into such a kind of affiliation with six canines in my family. I might have had one too many as the recent demise of Buckaroo aka Bucky or Buck has summoned all forms of both delight and sorrow into my heart’s storehouse of memory.

I can vividly recall all those blissful moments spent with him inasmuch as I ache with despondency at the thought that today and onwards, I will live with a one-minus in our familial setting.

As my very first companion at the condo, Buck “demanded” for both a schedule and a line of perks. I had to take him out on walks every morning before office hours and every evening after work. Otherwise, he will run amok and raze anything in his way to destruction.

We did dog training—“sit” and “stay” as part of our daily interactions. I was told that dogs need discipline, exercise, and affection, in that order. Over time, Buck contracted a venereal disease when he escaped from the confines of my farm to roam the barrio streets in Silang. I was aghast when the first vet suggested to put him down since the chemotherapy required to cure him will cost more than the value of the dog! Other family members got the same disease as Buck, but all were treated with the proper yet expensive medical attention.

Our journey together was accentuated by the fact that on many trying occasions in my life, and especially during the holidays, Bucky’s presence was enough to nurture my sanity. My happiest day with Buck was when he learned how to “fetch” and “jump” during his prime, but the worst day has come freshly for me with his passing due to heatstroke compounded by his old age of 12 years.

Perchance all dog lovers will agree that losing such a type of “family member” could reduce us into soliloquy. I could practically see Buck in almost any place I went during this Easter break. Hearts can be dense with pain and mouths barren with speech with each untimely passing. Almost often, we are unprepared for the passing of any loved one no matter how much we “know” that at any point we will lose them.

A graduating student’s untimely demise is seen as a tormenting event for the family left behind. A victim of a politically-motivated crime succumbing to an untimely death (yet scheduled on the part of the assassin) could be a deplorable act, and a former President’s passing (alone in his residence) is woeful at most. Such news is grippingly distressing.

While I cannot speak for all who have lost a loved one in terms of the degree of pain and suffering, I can humbly share though, through this modest writing, that with every passing there are really no goodbyes. This is in fact a promise for every believer of Jesus Christ as ensconced in the Bible particularly Romans 6:22-23 which states, “But now that you have been set free from sin and have become slaves to God, the fruit you reap leads to holiness, and the outcome is eternal life. For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (emphasis supplied) Again, it is one’s belief in and acceptance of Jesus that triggers God’s gift of everlasting life. And because Christ is risen, in flesh and in spirit, believers hold the same privilege of rising with and like him in God’s perfect time.

One writer curiously inquired of what we will look like in heaven, whether we will be donned in white robes or even recognize each other, including our beloved pets. Pursuant to what is written in Scriptures, in Heaven, we will have new and perfect bodies, one that is not beset with any disease or weakness, because we will be like Christ’s glorious body after His resurrection. Sickness and death and sin are all behind us because of Jesus’ perfect work on the Cross. The Bible says that in heaven, Christ “will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.” (Philippians 3:21).

If there is one thing that enables me to move forward after a loved one’s loss, no matter how tough or incomprehensible, it is this promise that someday, because of my love for Jesus, I shall be with Him in paradise with a new and glorious body, along with my loved ones, Bucky included. The Bible tells me so. And Jesus’ resurrection proves it to be so. A conversation supposedly between Dr. Billy Graham and one Mrs. S.J. provides one interesting illumination. Mrs. S.J. asks: “Dear Dr. Graham—You probably get asked this question a lot, but do you think we will be reunited with our dogs in Heaven? I just cannot imagine being happy in Heaven unless he is with us.” To this, Dr. Graham replied: “Mrs. S.J.—God will provide us with everything we need to be happy in heaven—and if animals are necessary to make us completely happy there, you can be confident He will arrange for them to be with us.”

Not only will we be reunited with our loved ones in heaven someday, but God will ensure that we shall live there in joy in eternity!

So to our dearly departed friends, my buddy Bucky included, forever is waiting. Let us all be confident that by Jesus’ resurrection, we have been pledged to be with them forevermore.

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

