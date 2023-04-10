First commercial bank in Albay town opens

BACACAY, Albay—The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced on April 9 that it has established the first-ever commercial bank in this second-class municipality last March 27.

The state-run lender said its Bacacay Branch-Lite would cater to the banking needs of residents in the town’s 56 barangays, as well as the nearby municipalities of Malilipot and Santo Domingo.

Bacacay Mayor Armando B. Romano and Landbank Senior Vice President Althon C. Ferolino led the opening of the Branch-Lite, together with Malilipot Mayor Cenon B. Volante and other local government officials, the statement from the LandBank read. They were joined by LandBank Bacacay Branch-Lite Head Vincent Villar, current and former Tabaco Branch Heads, Marivic R. Nuñez and Emmanuel B. Hizola, respectively, and Legazpi Branch Head Assistant Vice President Cesar A. Ramirez.

Romano was quoted in the statement as saying he hopes the LandBank branch would encourage his constituents “to open formal bank accounts and establish a savings fund for their future.”

To set an example for his constituents, the mayor opened his personal piggy bank during the inauguration and deposited his savings to a LandBank account, becoming the very first depositor of the Branch-Lite.

The newly-inaugurated branch houses one automated teller machine (ATM) and one cash deposit machine (CDM) to cater to the cash requirements of local residents, including more than 7,600 beneficiaries of the “Conditional and Unconditional Cash Transfer” programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as government employees and students, among others.

To help simplify the account enrolment process and reduce the account opening time of customers, the LandBank Bacacay Branch-Lite also features a “Digital Corner” where customers can open a deposit account using the bank’s Digital Onboarding System, the LandBank statement read.

With the opening of its Branch-Lite in Bacacay, LandBank now has seven branch-unit and Branch-Lite units in the Province of Albay: two in Legazpi City and one each in the cities of Ligao and Tabaco and the municipalities of Daraga and Polangui, complemented by 43 ATMs and four CDMs.