Pets bring us such an inexplicable joy almost equally as they cause tremendous grief. The relationship naturally forged between a dog and its master can be too poignant that no words in the English language can account for. I have been thrust into such a kind of affiliation with six canines in my family. I might have had one too many as the recent demise of Buckaroo aka Bucky or Buck has summoned all forms of both delight and sorrow into my heart’s storehouse of memory.