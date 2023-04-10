Durian is now one of Davao City’s top export crops

Davao City—Durian officially became one of this city’s top fruit exports after local growers sent 28 tons of the fruit on a chartered cargo flight to Beijing, China last April 6.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) here said it would also be monitoring developments related to Manila’s direct export agreement with Beijing, which has brought relief to durian growers.

In the past, durian growers were easily persuaded to sell their farms to housing developers because of the seasonal income from the fruit and low farmgate prices.

The first shipment was rushed on a Holy Thursday after the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), the headquarters of China Customs, confirmed Beijing’s approval to receive the durian from the Philippines after a series of farm inspection here and business-to-business negotiations since December last year.

Abel James I. Monteagudo, director of the Davao regional office of the DA, said the initial shipment was bought at a farmgate price of between P65 and P80, already a big improvement from the much lower buying price in the past, when prices could fall to as low as P20 during harvest.

The volume was accounted mainly by Eng Seng Group of Companies, one of the city’s biggest growers and consolidators. The rest came from the members of the Durian Industry Association of Davao City. Monteagudo said this was due to the wish of the GACC to talk to only one exporter to “avoid confusion.”

Emmanuel Belviz, president of the association, said the volume of shipment would increase.

Davao City growers produce 41,145 metric tons (MT) of durian annually, accounting for slightly half of the country’s annual output of 79,000 MT. However, Belviz said the other production areas are also in the Davao Region and in North Cotabato.

Before durian, the Davao Region is known for its banana exports to Japan, South Korea, the Middle East and China.

Durian growers stocked their container vans early this year, expecting an early confirmation of the export deal from China. However, some of them were forced to sell it locally and to Manila to avoid spoilage.

Some of the container vans were even sent to Bataan in one of the provincial trips of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We have to make sure that the fruits that we send to China would be fresh,” Monteagudo said.

At the Eng Seng compound in Tugbok District, BusinessMirror observed the individual tagging of the durian. Belviz said the tags were assigned to each individual farm that have passed the national quality standard of the Bureau of Plant Industry.

“This will allow for easy tracking of each individual fruit from which farm it was raised and harvested.”

Prior to the direct export of durian to China, the fruit from Davao was exported to its neighboring countries in smaller volumes due to the lack of an export agreement, according to Monteagudo.

“Now, we hope to open wider the flood gates.”

Image credits: Manuel Cayon





