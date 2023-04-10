DHSUD ink agreements with 123 LGUs for 4PH

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has signed agreements with 123 local governments for the administration’s “Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing,” or “4PH,” program.

The DHSUD said the latest addition was the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar with Quezon Province and Puerto Gallera along with 31 other municipalities under the 4PH program.

The signing of MOU is the initial step in the 4PH program’s process of constructing and dispensing affordable, accessible, safe and resilient homes to targeted beneficiaries, especially the informal settler families and low-income earners.

“It warms my heart that LGU leaders throughout the country have thrown their support to the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to truly provide our countrymen with homes they can safely and proudly live in,” Acuzar said.

“Let the MOUs we have signed represent our unwavering determination to uplift the Filipinos’ quality of living and put an end to homelessness and poverty,” he added.

Acuzar has emphasized on many occasions that the housing program would introduce more trade and economic activities in the LGUs, thus opening more job opportunities for residents.

He also said that the 4PH program aims to develop blighted lands that are near sources of livelihood to ensure the long-term economic vibrancy of the communities that would be built.

“The Department reassures our LGUs that we will be particular in overseeing the completion and success of the housing projects that will be built and dedicated to our countrymen, mainly to those in the marginalized sector,” Acuzar said.

“Similarly, we will do our best in offering schemes to make the ‘Pambansang Pabahay’ more accessible and adequate for you and your constituents,” he also said.

The government’s flagship housing tack, the 4PH program aims to construct six million units by the end of the current administration to address the country’s housing needs pegged at more than 6.5 million units.

Previously, the DHSUD received the support of various government financial institutions in the implementation of the 4PH.

The Pag-IBIG Fund has already allotted P250 billion in the next six years for the 4PH program.