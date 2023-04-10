DAR: Farm tractor to boost North Cotabato farmers’ productivity

MEMBERS of farmers’ cooperative in Alamada, North Cotabato, are expected to benefit from a farm tractor recently turned over by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the agency announced.

The farm tractor, a 90-horsepower 4-wheel drive “with implements like a disc plow, disc harrow and trailer” will provide farming activities in the area a big boost, Fe Odrunia, chairman of the Alamada Multi-Purpose Cooperative (AMPC), was quoted in a statement issued by the DAR as saying.

“We will assure the DAR that the AMPC will craft the policy in consonance with the agreement,” Odrunia said in a statement. “We also assure you that we will maintain and sustain the operation of the farm machine because we already have assigned personnel who will look into the farm and trucking services of the cooperative.”

The farm machine worth P2.6 million will be an added asset for the income generation of the cooperative, having a total of 5,331 members to date.

The AMPC will also serve as the “big brother” of other agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) in Alamada, by providing them the support they provide to members.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Evangeline C. Bueno said in the statement that the farm machinery was provided by the DAR to improve the farm productivity and net income of the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) through their organization.

“The tractor given to the AMPC is expected to boost the agricultural productivity of the ARBs and other farmers in the area by increasing the efficiency of their farm activities, especially in land preparation,” Bueno said.

The project was implemented under the DAR’s “Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support” program, which it said aims to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of agrarian reform communities as an adaptation measure towards climate change resiliency.

The turn-over ceremony of the tractor was also attended by North Cotabato 1st District Rep. Joselito S. Sacdalan and other DAR and local government officials, according to the DAR.