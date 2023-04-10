DA: Manila, Paris to bolster agri cooperation

The Philippines and France have committed to enhance their cooperation in agriculture, particularly in the livestock and dairy industries, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Officials from Manila and Paris met during the 3rd Philippines-France Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on Agricultural Cooperation held at the Philippine Coconut Authority last March 29.

The JSC was co-chaired Assistant Secretary for Policy, Research and Development Noel A. Padre of the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) and Head of the International Affairs Division Françoise Simon of the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty (MAFS). French Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Michele Boccoz was also present to deliver opening remarks.

In an administrative arrangement signed between the government of the Philippines and the government of France in 2017, one of the implementation cooperation is the conduct of dialogues such as the Joint Steering Committee on Agricultural Cooperation every 2 years to strengthen areas of cooperation and open new doors for partnership.

During the meeting, both sides agreed upon the finalization and signing of the Implementation Agreement on the Promotion of Geographical Indications, confirmed the planned activities on strengthening the management of African swine fever (ASF), and to continue further discussions on ASF vaccine development.

In addition, France supports the proposal of the National Meat Inspection Service on the fellowship visits to reference labs specializing on the analyses of veterinary drug residues in pig meat. The Philippines also raised proposed scholarship grants and agricultural education.

Both sides have agreed on furthering dairy cooperation and on expediting existing projects.

The Farm and Fisheries Consolidation and Clustering (F2C2) shared their priorities from the Agriculture Forum which transpired the previous day. There were also discussions about the exchange of experts.

The DA said the possible areas of partnership with France include the development of wholesale markets, improvement of the Peking duck industry, and strengthening the seaweed industry. The possible creation of an SPS working group was also raised.

Padre said both the Philippines and France have always cherished their friendship, as both recently celebrated 75 years of bilateral relations and that “transparency has always been an important value that both endeavor to practice in engagements.”

According to the website of the French embassy, France is the third-largest European customer of the Philippines, after Germany and the Netherlands. On the contrary, the Philippines ranks as the sixth customer and the seventh supplier of France in the Southeast Asian region.

Aeronautic, pharmaceutical and agri-food products remain as France’s main exports to the Philippines. Other main French exports to the Philippines were pharmaceutical preparations as well as agri-food products, such as meats, milk and dairy products, and cereals.

French imports from the Philippines are still mainly composed of computer and electronic products. Imports of electronic products remain predominant and are mainly composed of electronic components, household appliances, and computers and peripherals. Other main Philippine exports to France are medical and dental instruments and materials (notably optical and eyewear products), as well as machines and office equipment and hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.