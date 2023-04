The multi-awarded Cate Blanchett recently won the Best Actress Award at the 28th Critics Choice Awards for her role in Tar. Blanchett attended the event wearing a look from the Max Mara Spring Summer 2023 collection, which feature a series of total looks with sinuous bias cutting and an air of brave new femininity.

