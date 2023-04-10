Balai ni Fruitas buys QC property

The board of listed firm Balai Ni Fruitas Inc., a 75 percent-owned subsidiary of Fruitas Holdings Inc., approved the acquisition of the land, building and improvements on a 484-square meter property in Quezon City.

The company said it executed a deed of absolute sale of assets with the total consideration price of P111.3 million, exclusive of the 12 percent value added tax.

The company already secured a bank loan worth P28.4 million for the said acquisition and the remaining amount will be paid in cash using the initial public offering proceeds allocated for commissary set up and its internal cash.

Balai said it continues to expand its distribution channels through new Balai Pandesal stores, product placements in other Fruitas Holdings community stores and third-party partnerships.

“Balai eyes to enlarge its overall capacity to meet the increasing demand through the acquisition of the property which will be used as a warehouse and commissary. The property will be acquired from Lush Properties Inc.”

The company said it commissioned Tan-Gatue Appraisal Associates Inc. as third-party property appraiser to assess the fair market value of the property and set the acquisition price at 90 percent of the appraised value.

The company earlier said it is expanding the distribution of Balai Pandesal baked goods in Cebu by tapping supermarkets and convenience stores.

Supermarkets in Cebu that will carry Balai Pandesal baked goods include Gaisano Country Mall, Gaisano Main Colon and Gaisano Market Square. Balai Pandesal baked goods are also available in two branches of 24 Summit Pharmacy in Cebu.

Additional Metro Gaisano supermarkets are expected to carry Balai Pandesal products soon, the company said. These include branches in Ayala Center Cebu and Super Metro Colon.

“We reiterate our vision for Balai to be part of each Filipino household’s daily habit. We have further expanded the distribution of our baked goods outside our stores and we see great prospects in this initiative. We are further exploring opportunities to make Balai Pandesal more accessible to Filipinos across the nation,” Lester Yu, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Balai’s revenues in January to September 2022 amounted to P234 million, 164 percent higher than the same period in 2021. Net income in the 9-month period reached P23 million, which translates to a net margin of 10 percent.