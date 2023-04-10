Apple’s PC shipments plunge 40%

Apple Inc.’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5 percent in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory.

Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29 percent to 56.9 million units—and fell below the levels of early 2019—as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to IDC’s latest report.

Among the market leaders, Lenovo Group Ltd. and Dell Technologies Inc. registered drops of more than 30 percent, while HP Inc. was down 24.2 percent. No major brand was spared from the slowdown, with Asustek Computer Inc. rounding out the top 5 with a 30.3 percent fall.

The slowdown in consumer spending over the past year has led to double-digit declines in smartphone shipments and an accumulating glut among the world’s foremost memory chip suppliers. Samsung Electronics Co., which provides memory for portable devices as well as desktop and laptop PCs, last week said it’s cutting memory production after reporting its slimmest profit since the 2009 financial crisis.

“Though channel inventory has depleted in the last few months, it’s still well above the healthy four to six week range,” said Jitesh Ubrani, IDC research manager. “Even with heavy discounting, channels and PC makers can expect elevated inventory to persist into the middle of the year and potentially into the third quarter.”

A silver lining is that the cooling demand is giving manufacturers the time and room “to make changes as many factories begin to explore production options outside China,” IDC said in the report. Apple is gradually diversifying the geography of its manufacturing base as brewing tensions between Washington and Beijing threaten to disrupt its carefully orchestrated supply chain.

Looking toward 2024, the IDC researchers foresee a potential rebound for PC makers, driven by a combination of aging hardware that will need to be replaced and an improving global economy.

TSMC sales

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) missed sales estimates for the second consecutive quarter in a sign of continued weakness in global electronics demand.

First-quarter revenue at the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of chips was NT$508.6 billion ($16.7 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations, falling shy of average analyst forecasts of NT$525.5 billion. A sharp slowdown in March contributed to that miss: sales were down 15 percent last month relative to the prior year, at NT$145.4 billion, TSMC said.

The shortfall suggests that the slump in the chip industry has yet to bottom out, as rising interest rates, surging inflation and the ongoing banking crisis continue to dent consumer sentiment. Global PC shipments crashed by 29 percent in the first quarter, led by Apple Inc.’s Mac lineup, according to the latest IDC figures. TSMC relies on Apple, other PC makers and consumer electronics brands like Nintendo Co. to keep its sales churning.

TSMC has slashed its capital spending plans for this year to a range of $32 billion to $36 billion, down from $36.3 billion last year. Executives said in January that they expect the company’s sales in the first half to decline by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage in US dollar terms, but that business would pick up in the second half.

Rival Samsung Electronics Co. is also cutting its memory chip output after reporting its lowest quarterly profit since the 2009 financial crisis.

Shares of Hsinchu-based TSMC, Taiwan’s most valuable company, are up about 18 percent this year after shedding 27 percent last year. The global economic slowdown has crimped consumer appetite for many products that use TSMC chips, but the company and its customers expect long-term electronics demand to continue to rise.

TSMC is under pressure to produce its advanced chips abroad and is building more capacity in the United States and Japan. Global policymakers and customers are increasingly wary of their technological reliance on Taiwan, which Beijing has claimed is part of China.