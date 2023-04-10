Akbayan Party: ‘We stand with the people of Myanmar’

WE in Akbayan Party condemn the actions of Myanmar’s military junta. The wanton acts of violence, successive executions, and especially the forced disqualification of the country’s opposition pro-democracy political parties—the National League for Democracy (NLD), Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD), Democratic Party for a New Society (DPNS), to name a few.

This is not only an attack on democracy. It is a gross violation of the rights of the people of Myanmar. Instead of protecting their freedoms, the military has stripped them of their voice, killed innocent lives, and corrupted the institutions that are meant to serve the will of the people.

The international community has done precious little. It cannot remain idle, especially Myanmar’s Asean neighbors. Because continued inaction threatens Myanmar’s future. In Akbayan Party’s solidarity mission with our sister political party DPNS, our International Secretary, Aimee Santos, heard the following demands from DPNS Chair Aung Moe Zaw: Pressure should be increased against the junta, and the economic sources of its power should be brought to justice to prevent further harm. Bold actions such as freezing the bank accounts of junta members and all their supporters, and placing sanctions on those who will supply them arms to murder their own people are only a few interventions that governments of conscience can do. In the way that the Philippines has also demonstrated to great effect, opposition parties can charge the junta with crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

Akbayan Party also calls on the Biden administration to maximize the assistance provisions in the BURMA Act. The US can provide food supplies, livelihood support and medical equipment and supplies to more than 100,000 political refugees who have fled Myanmar for the Thai border towns.

We call for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all political prisoners detained by the junta. We further call for an immediate end to the senseless violence that will scar the nation for years to come.

The arc of the universe will bend to justice only if there are people who will lend their strength and fight. We stand with the people of Myanmar, and with all democratic nations around the world. The junta cannot be allowed to continue.