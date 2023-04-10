AFP cites gains in battle vs NPA, terrorist groups

byRene Acosta
April 10, 2023
AT least 137 alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) and local terrorist groups have been neutralized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in military operations across the country from January 1 to March 31, 2023, the AFP reported recently.

The AFP said soldiers were able to kill 17 alleged regular members of the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, during gunfights. The AFP said 20 were apprehended or captured and 45 surrendered to government forces.

The AFP said it also gained 210 firearms during encounters and 109 through surrender. Moreover, the troops seized 87 anti-personnel mines (APMs) and discovered 51 encampments, it added.

Of the 22 remaining NPA Guerilla Fronts, only three remain active while 19 are considered weakened and nearing dismantling, according to AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Jorry L. Baclor.

On the other hand, the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group lost 30 members, with soldiers capturing six firearms during encounters and gaining 29 through surrender, according to the AFP.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) continue to suffer losses as three members were killed in combat operations while 18 surrendered to government troops. The BIFF also lost 64 firearms and nine APMs, the AFP said.

Also, three alleged members of the terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah were killed due to focused military operations while one surrendered.

The AFP also gained one firearm while three APMs were seized.

Baclor pinned the tactical victories against the NPA and other local terrorist groups on “the dedication and commitment of AFP troops with the support of local government units and law enforcement agencies.”

Author
Rene Acosta
Rene P. Acosta covers defense, law enforcement and national security for the paper. He had written for a number of publications, including abroad before he joined BusinessMirror. His works had appeared in the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Asia Pacific Defense Forum, both in the US. He took up regional security with the International Visitor Leadership Program, US. He is currently the chairman of the board of the Defense Press Corps of the Philippines which he had headed in 2009.

