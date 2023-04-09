Summer 2023: The Soundstrip Interviews

We feature acts playing at our Book Launch and gig happening on April 24, at TakeOver Lounge near Katipunan Ave. QC.

PAR SATELLITE: Random spinning is a natural high

Par Satellite is a DJ who’s made a name for himself playing tunes outside the typical norm for DJ sets. He spins his story for this feature.

Who/what inspired to get started as Par Satellite? What’s with the name?

Since the 90s I’ve been making mixed tapes/CDs and I labeled them as PARSCAP, parTunes and Pirate Satellite which eventually became my 3-hour Saturday Night radio show on NU 107 in 2006 until they went off the air. It’s a tribute to The Clash on what they stood for in rock n’ roll. Par Satellite is what it sounded like when my global hosts say Pirate Satellite.

What skills go with your DJ set? What would be in your typical setlist?

Basic DJ’ing skills such as mixing and beat Match segueing. Since I started it has been my practice to be 5 or more songs ahead of my next song. And I don’t have a pre-planned playlist then or since. For me, random spinning is my natural high. The Clash and their timeless relevance have almost always been a part of my DJ set.

What makes your set special?

I have elements of classics and new stuff in my repertoire. It’s actually the more exciting new tracks I discover from time to time that sets me apart from others

Please recall memorable experiences as Par Satellite.

Opening with flawless DJ sets for Marky Ramones’ Blitzkrieg, Bloc Party, co-headlining and official host of the late great Specials Icon Terry Hall for Fred Perry Philippines’ 10th Anniversary Special Event. Also, meeting up twice with The Clash’s original drummer Terry Chimes at the Manila Hotel for tea and backstories.

P.O.T. (From left) Mally Paraguya, Pao dela Rama. Red dela Peña and Ian Umali

P.O.T – Return of the brown funk brothers

The late Karl Roy fronted P.O.T. which kicked up a legendary funky storm amidst the grunge, hard rock and fey OPM of its time. This time around, a band bearing almost the same name P.O.T (sans period after T) are sending audiences to funk cloud 9 once more. The current line-up includes former Karl Roy associates Mally Paraguya on bass and Ian Umali on guitar, augmented by Red Dela Peña on vocals and Paolo Dela Rama on drums (for local live gigs), plus Harley Alarcon on drums (when he is in town or when the band is playing abroad).

SoundStrip hooked up with the band with a fabled past to tell their present story.

When did the idea of starting the band set in?

Ian, Harley and Mally reconnected online at the beginning of the pandemic. We realized how much we missed playing our music, and at first, did not even consider reforming as a live band. It was just fun being able to put the songs together as instrumentals (or with Karl’s “ghost” vocal) and posting videos of the three of them playing our music.

Is the concept to pay tribute to Karl Roy era P.O.T. or to start from that and move on to other things?

Sure, maybe part of it is a kind of tribute to Karl. But every time we play, our music can be considered a tribute to Karl since he was part of the whole thing. It’s more of a tribute to the music that we made decades ago, and to the band that we were at the time. There’s definitely something special about that.

Does P.O.T have any special meaning?

No special meaning. It’s not really an acronym or code for whatever. It was a play on the word “peyote”, and on the front cover of our album’s band-logo, the “O” being the peyote plant. Now, we’re not out to present ourselves as this “new group” with “new music” that’s groundbreaking; but we would like people to hear our music the way we intended it to be heard two decades ago, because we still do believe in and we are very proud of what we’ve done.

——

Next Sunday: The MotherCampers, Hey Moonshine. The Vultures Project.