Global food costs mark one year of drops, at odds with inflation

Global food costs fell for a 12th straight month to reach the lowest level since July 2021, though there is still little sign the rout is actually feeding through to grocery shelves.

A United Nations’ index of food-commodity prices eased 2.1 percent in March, capping the longest run of losses in data going back three decades. Last month’s decline was driven by grains, vegetable oils and dairy, which offset a rise in sugar and meat prices.

The gauge has fallen 21 percent from a record set a year ago when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted grain exports, although it’s still up almost 40 percent from two years ago.

“While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, posing additional challenges to food security,” Máximo Torero, chief economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement.

Food inflation has continued to climb in many countries, as cheaper commodities are offset by other costs like energy, labor, transport and processing. In many developing countries that rely heavily on food imports, the situation has been worsened by local currency weakness, Torero said. But prices continue to rise in wealthier countries as well, putting pressure on governments to respond.

“Food price inflation is still a serious concern in many countries,” the Agricultural Market Information System, which tracks global food markets, said Thursday.

A mix of ample supplies, subdued import demand and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative contributed to the drop in food commodity costs, the FAO said Friday.

Canola exports

Exports from the world’s top canola shipper could drop by nearly half in coming years as Canada’s biggest processors bet more of the oilseed will be used in renewable fuel to power trucks and farm equipment.

Canada’s shippers plan to boost the nation’s canola crush capacity by 50 percent as companies seek to meet rising demand for the oilseed in North America’s burgeoning renewable fuel market. It’s a seismic shift that is poised to slash exports by as much as 4 million tons in the next two to three years as more crush capacity comes online, said Chuck Penner, the owner of LeftField Commodity Research in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

About half of Canada’s 20 million tons of canola production currently is processed domestically and the other half slated for export.

“I think it’s a generational shift,” said Chris Vervaet, executive director of the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association. “I don’t think it’s hyperbole for me to say that people working in the industry for decades have never seen this type of enthusiasm and buildout of capacity.”

Canola was invented by Canadian scientists in 1974 and is used in everything from cooking and deep-frying to salad dressings. Companies from Cargill Inc. to Viterra Inc. are working to expand their crush capacity just as new national regulations will require gasoline and diesel producers to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels.

Image credits: Bloomberg





