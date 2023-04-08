Yuchengco, Ayala Educ. introduce breakthrough experiential global learning with top US university

PUBLICLY listed Yuchengco-Ayala education partnership iPeople has just introduced a first-of-its-kind offering that enables Filipino students to immerse themselves in global educational experiences with top international universities and a top Philippine university, in a highly cost-effective manner.

Last year iPeople school Mapua University and “daughter schools” Mapua Malayan Colleges-Laguna and Mapua Malayan Colleges-Mindanao entered into a tie-up with Arizona State University (ASU), which has been ranked as “America’s most innovative university,” ahead of Stanford and MIT, in the past eight years.

The linkage is focused on Business and Health Sciences programs. In the latest US News & World Report online program rankings, ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business ranked in the Top 10 in the United States across eight programs and disciplines, including the top spot for online bachelor’s in business, while that for psychology was ranked fourth.

Through this linkage, the Mapua schools also became members of the ASU-Cintana Alliance: a global network of 15 of the most innovative higher-education institutions in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Cintana CEO and head of Asia Pacific Chris Hill was “delighted to be collaborating with the Mapua schools, [which] we selected as our Philippine champions, because of their long-standing reputation for innovation and academic excellence. [Its recent ranking in] the Times Higher Education World University Rankings is clear evidence of the quality of a Mapúan education.”

President of Mapua University and chairperson of iPeople Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea said, “We have long been focused on delivering the hallmarks of a Mapúan education: international, digitally enhanced, outcomes-based and research-driven. Our collaboration with global leader ASU and being part of the ASU-Cintana Alliance enable us to take these to a higher level for our students by giving them numerous opportunities to learn with a top-ranked US university, and other leading education institutions around the world.”

During their time at the Mapua schools students can be immersed in international learning experiences: First, they have access to ASU’s world-class content in all their ASU-enhanced courses.

Second, students are able to participate in Global Signature Courses through state-of-the-art virtual Global Classrooms which enables them to learn remotely from professors at member-universities of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, and interact with classmates from around the world, without leaving the Philippines. Students can also participate in classes jointly lectured by ASU faculty in the US.

Also, learners will have numerous opportunities to participate in dozens of student-exchange and summer-immersion courses at ASU-Cintana Alliance schools.

For Lorenzo V. Tan, who is the CEO of House of Investments—listed holding company of Yuchengco Group of Companies and majority shareholder of iPeople: “YGC has long prioritized education as one of our contributions to nation-building. It is very timely that our Mapua schools are launching this very innovative and global initiative as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of our past chair Ambassador Alfonso T. Yuchengco, who had always advocated for making quality education more affordable for Filipinos and had forged many successful partnerships with [global] industry leaders.”

Ayala Corp. CEO Cezar P. Consing added: “This initiative will allow young people [to] access education that, while Philippine centered, is also global in quality and in reach. We want to help develop a generation of truly global Filipinos, because our country deserves the best the world has to offer.”