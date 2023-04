Learners find their favorite spots at the Valenzuela Academic Center for Excellence.

Inaugurated in June 2022, the 6-story building has a 3-story public library with a study hall, plus information-technology and multimedia sections, five training halls for teachers and other education-related programs, conference rooms, special education annex, an exhibit hall, roof deck, and the Education360 Office to strengthen the city’s education services.

PNA/Joan Bondoc