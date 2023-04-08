The HOT-S phone of the summer

LAST year, Transsion, the mother company of Tecno Mobile and Infinix, became the second top smartphone brand in the country registering a massive +89 percent growth to own 18 percent of the local market. And with the recent shuffle within the No.1 brand, Transsion may just be the one to snag that top spot this year.

This week, we take a look at the HOT 20S, the latest iteration of the series which brings several upgrades but at a slightly higher price tag.

The unit we have is the Infinix HOT 20S Free Fire Edition, which comes with a custom artwork sleeve featuring Kelly. It also has a few exclusives including four-character customized wallpapers (Kelly, Moco, Hayato, and Kla), game-inspired icons, ringtones and notification sound effects that are built into its customized XOS 12 UI.

The HOT 20S comes in four colors, Light-Rider White, Fantasy Purple, Tempo Blue and Sonic Black, which is the unit we have. It has a shiny glass-like finish that makes its plastic back look more premium and a sunray-like pattern that is quite eye-catching. The glossy finish does make it a fingerprint magnet and it will look quite messy unless you slap on a plastic case.

The phone is quite big measuring 168.65 x 76.75 x 8.47mm and weighs a hefty 202g but as far as design and build, Infinix did a fine job to make the HOT 20S look more premium and stylish without resorting to some outrageous color pattern.

The HOT series got a lot of attention for offering a 90hz display, and Infinix pushes the envelope further by making the HOT 20S the most affordable phone to have a 120hz display. The phone has a 6.78-inch display, FHD+ IPS display, with a 2460 x 1080-pixel resolution, 396 pixels per inch, and a punch-hole for a cleaner look. The earpiece on top works as a second loudspeaker for a stereo setup.

We really can’t complain about the displays of budget phones, but the HOT 20S actually has one of the better IPS panel displays we’ve seen with nice colors and contrast.

Its high refresh rate of 120Hz does deliver a smooth visual and touch experience to users. If you are worried about battery life, you get the option of three refresh rates ranging from the standard 60Hz to the fastest 120Hz.

For its cameras, the HOT 20S is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. It’s the same camera setup as its predecessor, but based on our tests Infinix definitely improved the camera performance especially in low light. Photos using the main camera look decent, with good detail but I wish the colors were a bit more vivid.

The front-facing camera packs an 8-megapixel sensor for those selfies. Again, photos come out okay for social media posting but the beautification here is so aggressive, they might as well have called it “beatification” mode as it makes you look like one of those saints you see in church.

Now for the most important aspect of the phone, its performance, I’m pleased to say that it does live up to its promise of being a great gaming phone for its price.

The Infinix HOT 20S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor that’s designed for gaming, a Mali-G52 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that’s expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

The processor is probably the biggest upgrade of the HOT 20S and for a phone that’s priced below P10,000, it’s the best possible chip you can use. It’s actually the same one used by the NOTE 12 4G and many other mid-range phones that’s priced way higher.

The Helio G96 is a great choice for budget gaming and based on our gaming tests, it was able to run all of the games we installed on it very smoothly. We tried Call of Duty, PUBG, Mobile Legends, Asphalt and even Genshin Impact, and it was able to handle all of them even at slightly higher settings. I do find it a bit weird, though, that despite the FreeFire co-branding, the game wasn’t pre-installed on the phone considering the amount of bloatware I had to uninstall. Like this app called ScooperNews which floods you with a lot of useless and annoying notifications.

Throughout our review, I never noticed any lag or slowdown when taking pictures, browsing through my social media feeds, emails and other multitasking operations.

Looking around the settings, I found the Special Function tab which gives you access to options such as lightning multi-window, MemFusion to virtually increase the memory up to 5GB, game mode, video assistant, kids mode, XClone for multi-account management, and a few more.

Then there’s Power Marathon which you can tweak to get the most out of that 5000mAh battery. In our PCMark test, we got more than 14 hours of battery life which is impressive. In our daily use, light gaming Internet browsing, blog posting, photo test and watching YouTube videos, it was easily able to last us more than a day. For marathon gaming, it should last you about five to six hours until you need to plug in that 18watt charger. Fully charging the phone takes more than two hours.

Final word: Like I mentioned in the beginning, the Infinix HOT 20S is priced a bit higher than its predecessor, but the improvements in camera, performance and that 120hz refresh rate still make it one of the best choices for gamers on a budget. Do note that this is still a 4G phone and if you need 5G connectivity, you can add P1,000 more and get the HOT 20 5G instead.

ADAPTING TO THE CHANGING TIMES

TECH is ever so changing, and with the rise of new platforms and creators, Wheninmanila.com shares the secrets of how they remain to be top of mind when it comes to different kinds of content whether on their website or social media platforms.

Founded by Vince Golangco in 2009, Wheninmanila.com was one of the first blogs that covered all categories and not just a certain niche. “Whether its news, trending topics, travel, food, tech, or anything relevant to Filipinos and the Philippines, we cover it”, shares Vince.

“Wheninmanila.com is now 13 years old and it has really changed over the years. We had to adapt and keep up with the trends. From just the website, we now have Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter and YouTube that help us stay connected to more of our audience,” Vince added.

Wheninmanila.com has 3 million followers on Facebook, which is one of their strongest platforms. As TikTok gained popularity, Wheninmanila.com got front-row seats. During the first two years of the app in the country, their team got a grasp of what works and built a loyal following on the platform.

Though there are many things that have changed, many things remain the same for Wheninmanila.com. They continue to create content that people love and relate to.