South Korea, PHL expand cooperation via education, scholarships, exchanges

THE Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the Philippines have forged strong learning tie-ups from decades back, with Filipinos earning degrees via scholarships.

Since then a total of 4,303 Filipinos have fulfilled their degrees under various schemes, including the Korean government’s Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) Fellowship, Ministry of National Defense Scholarship, and Korea Foundation Fellowship Visiting Program. They pursued a variety of fields, including humanities, social sciences, public administration, engineering and defense, among others, according to the Embassy of South Korea.

Locally, the GKS program started in 1968, and has been inviting more than 10 Filipinos annually since 2010. This year it will select 45 students for the scholarship’s 2023 graduate program: 14 for the embassy track, and 31 for the university track.

The deputation has also announced that the selection for the 2023 GKS Embassy Track, or those for graduate degrees, has been completed, and that considered applicants have already been notified.

Those left out in the list of recommendations were reminded that the latter is still open. The deputation also shared that the selection of GKS for undergraduate degrees will be open in the second half of 2023.

The embassy extends its sincere appreciation to those who have expressed interest in and support for the GKS program, as it was “impressed to note that there were so many talented candidates” from the Philippines.