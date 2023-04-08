PHL, South Korea project handles needs of die, mold industry

Fabrication of molds used for mass production of various products usually takes a minimum of 45 days for simple molds. More complex molds take longer to fabricate.

This is one of the concerns raised during a business-to-business meeting on March 24 held by the Mold Technology Support Center (MTSC) with some die and mold company locators of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

The MTSC is an output of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) of South Korea to the Philippines, specifically in the die and mold industry. It is being managed by the Department of Science and Technology’s Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC).

As a training and technology hub, the MTSC is expected to help the Philippines’s local die and mold companies perform on a par with global counterparts and ultimately reshape Philippine manufacturing.

It houses a total of 25 machines and equipment dedicated to serving die and mold demands in the country. It offers training programs, specifically focused on die and mold technologies.

Besides training, MTSC also offers the use of its equipment to die and mold companies through time sharing and actual-use schemes at very low rates.

Through the services the facility offers, die and mold companies may expect lead times to be comparatively shorter than ordering imported dies and molds.

“A survey indicated that most dies and molds [in the country] are imported, and that the technical competency in die and mold making here in the Philippines is low relative to advanced countries like Korea and Japan,” said Dr. Agustin M. Fudolig, DOST-MIRDC deputy executive director for R&D.

The highly skilled and trained engineers and technical staff of the MTSC add credibility to the center—their expertise in the field of die and mold will put client companies at an advantage over their local and foreign competitors.

The MTSC, poised to become a premier training hub for mold technologies, now plays a vital role in boosting the economy, as graduates of the training programs being offered by the center are expected to fill the manpower needs of local die and mold companies.

Image credits: DOST-MIRDC






