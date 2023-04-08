More efforts needed by PHL to address digital gender divide

THE Philippines must exert more effort to empower more Filipino women in the digital space as they can contribute a lot in economic growth.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo underscored the importance of bridging the digital gender divide in recognition of their talents and skills.

“Bridging the digital gender divide is a requisite of gender equality. But we cannot do this alone. When we talk about women’s rights, we also have to open the dialogue about how men can play a role in this cause; men need to be engaged in the fight for gender equality. We can achieve this by showing the value of providing equal opportunity for women, that women’s participation is critical in our society and in the overall welfare of our nation,” explained Lamentillo in the recently concluded EmpowHer forum with the topic “Conversations on Reengineering a Female-Led Future For Tech.”

Ruoshan Tao, head of marketing for Shopee Philippines, said mentoring women to advance in tech and leadership roles is crucial as this can harness their potential to become future leaders in the tech sector.

“Our job now is to help mentor and inspire the younger ones to continue challenging themselves and continue cultivating their strengths,” shared Tao.

Yangyang Zhang, managing director for Xendit, pointed out that it would be advantageous to the financial technology (fintech) sector to have more women leaders because they offer their fresh ideas to spur innovation.

“Viewing the needs of the current payments landscape through a gendered lens allows us to see how we can create infrastructure that is equally accessible for men and women,” said Zhang.

Enstack cofounder and CEO Macy Castillo, meanwhile, hailed the role and contributions of Filipinas in the economy and the tech sector as well. She pointed the valuable contribution of Filipinas in empowering local small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

“We’ve seen this first-hand in our interactions with thousands of women-led SMEs that have been embracing digitization through our superapp. By providing different channels to support these businesses and foster strong linkages among women in our ecosystem, we can unleash their inherent creativity to solve problems, fuel economic growth, and drive innovation,” Castillo explained.

On her part, Stephanie Sy, founder and CEO of Thinking Machines, stressed that diversity in the technology sector will lead to more growth as there will be more innovations and further growth.

“Diverse viewpoints lead to better technology. This Women’s Month, we celebrate the impact of women in technology and encourage the next generation of women technologists to drive innovation,” Sy stressed.

Inspired by the United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” women leaders in tech also lent their perspectives about the past, present and future for women working in the industry.