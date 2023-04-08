Legarda issues warning vs extreme heat; calls for tree planting to improve air quality

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda has warned the public of heat stroke with the extreme heat that is expected to occur in amid the dry season, and expressed serious concern over incidents linked to the rising heat index, a news release said.

Last month 120 students were taken to hospitals in Laguna after they fainted and showed symptoms of heat exhaustion during a fire drill at a school in Cabuyao City. At a school in Makati, a student-athlete died after collapsing during a football varsity game, the news release said.

“As the average temperature rises, more lives will be at risk. We need immediate measures to address such risks, including wide dissemination of heat stroke first-aid measures, heat warnings by local governments and through text messages, and siren warnings when the thermometer has risen to dangerous levels,” Legarda said.

“Most of the sectors in the margins are outdoor workers. Warnings to stay indoors are economically impossible for them. There will be massive economic impacts well before heat threatens health and wellbeing,” she added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of an impending El Niño and high temperatures, particularly in May, the news release said.

Pagasa said high temperatures might adversely affect the body, such as causing fatigue and stroke.

As the Senate Bill 1470, or the State Universities and Colleges Land Use Development and Infrastructure Plan Act, is currently being deliberated in the Senate as the youth are also at risk, Legarda said she would introduce amendments to the bill for the introduction of biodiversity improvements, such as planting of trees.

She hopes to also file additional measures to green campuses of primary and secondary levels with native trees because these regulate temperatures better and are suitable for biodiversity, and make the campuses more conducive to learning throughout the year.

“As we face increasing temperatures globally, we can reduce immediate risks by regulating microclimates in outdoor spaces we live and work in. Small trees like kamuning and banaba are fragrant and fast growing and can also improve air quality, reduce energy use, enhance drainage and quality of life,” Legarda said.

“A changing climate is a reality, and the small and big steps we need to address it must be accepted, normalized, and widely practiced,” she explained.