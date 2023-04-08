Assumption College’s intl exchange program enables overseas study sans add’l tuition fees

APART from working abroad, many Filipinos are trying their luck to study outside the country given the once-in-a-lifetime experience it promises and, more important, the quality education that they could get.

Here’s some good news for students who aspire for such: Assumption College’s International Exchange Program opens the door for them to learn overseas without shelling out money for additional tuition fees.

While studying elsewhere in the world, they can also immerse themselves in a new culture, meet new people from different walks of life, learn a new language, undergo different styles of learning guided by various educators, and widen their job opportunities on a global scale.

Assumption College has tied up with reputable institutions worldwide, namely Monroe College in New York, Assumption University in Massachusetts, Hiroshima University in Japan, Kobe College in Japan, Reactor School in Singapore, and Universitas Kristen Indonesia in Jakarta, as well as other institutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Korea.

Alumni of Assumption’s student exchange program can attest to the way it has helped them change for the better:

“I was able to grow into a woman of faith, community, and action through the help of the Assumption education and family,” said Alexandra Victoria Adriano Boccone, who studied in Assumption University.

“It was an eye-opening experience: I realized that we live in a big world, with a lot of opportunities to grow,” shared Clarisse Ambray, who went to Kobe College. “If I’m allowed to enroll again, I’d do it. That’s how much I loved the experience.”

“It’s one of the highlights of my college years,” Bea Marbella, who also was in the same college for a semester. “Words can’t express how grateful I am that I joined this program. It’s really fun, and I hope [others] get to experience what I did as well.”

Meanwhile, Assumption College in Manila offers high-quality academic programs at par with global academic institution partners and counterparts. It has two main departments: Liberal Arts under the Marie Eugenie School for Innovative Learning, as well as Business Administration and Management under the Milleret School of Business and Management for Women.

The scholastic courses feature Communications to Interior Design, Education and Psychology, Accountancy, Business Administration, and Entrepreneurship.

Championing transformative education, the college is future-proofing students with a fresh approach to learning. Known as Ability-Based Learning or “ABLe,” this method of education puts an emphasis on developing Prime Life Abilities centered on its core values, while preparing students to face the real world.

Application for School Year 2023-2024 is ongoing. Potential enrollees may sign up through bit.ly/AssumptionCollegeRegistrationForm. For more details, they can visit the Virtual Admissions Hub, or contact the College Admissions Office via e-mail: admissions@assumption.edu.ph and mobile: +639279662341 or +639267280980.