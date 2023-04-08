12K runners answer gun for Milo race

THE National Milo Marathon returned with more than 12,000 runners of all ages, shapes, sizes and skill set joining the kick off leg at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The marathon returned after a three-year pandemic hiatus with participants competing—and enjoying—the 3K, 5K, 10K, 21K and 42K races.

The longest-running marathon in the country marked its 44th iteration and follows the brand’s Milo Active Pilipinas launch in January which was a call for the nation to go from couch to court with the help of Milo’s energizing nutrition and sports programs.

“We started the year with a call to go from couch to court—to ease our way back into sports—and the return of the iconic National Milo Marathon is one of the ways we’re doing that,” Milo Sports Head Carlo Sampan said. “Although it’s not on the scale that we’ve gotten used to, the Milo Marathon continues to be a safe and trusted space where Filipinos can get together to start or strengthen their active lifestyles.”

Milo also launched its first Virtual Milo Race where more than 2,000 runners nationwide joining the festivities online.

The event also welcomed casual and first-time runners, one of them James Kevin Cruz of Montalban (Rizal) who used to run 32 kms but tested the men’s 42K and won.

“I challenged myself on the 42K and with the help of my friends who run marathons, I did well,” Cruz said.

Kjerstin Janikka Schei, only 10 years old and a soccer player, said that the experience was relaxing—she finished the 5K run with her friends.

Attendees also had fun activities such as the Active Zones that gave kids an introduction to taekwondo, basketball and sepak taraw and witnessed cheer dancers from different elementary and high schools and colleges.

The second leg will be in Batangas City on May 28.