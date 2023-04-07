Vista Malls celebrate Earth Hour 2023, ready for exciting Easter festivities

With Earth Hour, known to be the world’s largest grassroots movement to shape a more sustainable future, Vista Malls, Starmalls, and its Lifestyle Centers nationwide stand together to take action and spark a lasting difference for the betterment of our Mother Nature.

Unplug and engage

Mall lights were dimmed for an hour from 8:30 to 9:30pm on March 25 across Vista Malls, Starmalls, and Lifestyle Centers in support of this symbolic global campaign. Every little step counts. Beyond switching off the lights, Vista Malls celebrated it through informative and engaging activities such as Stargazing at Vista Mall Dasmariñas, SOMO – A Vista Mall and Vista Mall Lakefront. Bright neon lights were in full display amidst the darkness through the Neon Carnival Fest of Vista Mall Tanza and the Neon Dance Party of Starmall San Jose Del Monte. These green initiatives and educational campaigns are instrumental in providing additional channels of involvement and participation in Earth Hour and advocating for a more sustainable future.

Youngsters to reunite this Lenten season

Easter Bunnies are on their way to make this year’s Easter festivities more fun and exciting. Vista Malls’ Cirque de Magique and Starmalls’ Easter Carnival partners with Jack ‘n Jill’s Knots, Lush, and Presto for a splendid weekend filled with magic, thrilling egg hunts, and entertaining kiddie shows. Young ones are also in for a big treat with Vista Malls’ major partners and sponsors in AllDay Supermarket, Kinder City, Bake My Day, Paper & Co., No Name and Monde Nissin. Watch out for Easter Wonderland at Evia Lifestyle Center, Easter Kultur at NOMO – A Vista Lifestyle Center, Hop it Up – Easter Trails at Vista Mall Sta. Rosa, Easter Adventure at Vista Mall Global South, and Sweet Bunny Backyard at Vista Mall Dasmariñas. All these exciting array of kiddie activities and treats will definitely bring Easter cheer this weekend.

