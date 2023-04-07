Philconstruct Luzon showcases the best in local construction space

Philconstruct, the country’s most extensive construction trade show series, is back in Clark. This year’s iteration is the second hybrid format to be mounted simultaneously virtually and through VX Events, an online platform that expands reach to stakeholders and off-site participants.

The three-day expo, from March 30 to April 1, aims to connect people in the building and construction industry to discover new opportunities and learn new innovations.

“This event brings together thousands of the country’s most prominent industry leaders and suppliers, offering products and services tailored to domestic and international markets,” the event organizer, Philippine Constructors Association, Inc., said.

PCA added that the event had become a one-stop destination for all construction needs, attracting thousands of industry players. The event will feature indoor and outdoor displays from various brands, ranging from small to the country’s largest suppliers and manufacturers. The show also includes a variety of construction seminars designed to keep attendees up to date on the latest industry trends.

“PHILCONSTRUCT has provided numerous opportunities for the construction industry over the years, resulting in several successful projects both in the country and abroad. With this, PHILCONSTRUCT has evolved into one of the most important events in the construction industry and a platform for introducing businesses to new innovations and solutions. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet and network with the best in the industry,” it said.

With the theme, ‘Enabling, Engaging, and Experiencing,’ PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 aims to bring a bigger and more productive on-site trade show for industry stakeholders across Luzon and even in other regions via our online platform, VX Events. Moreover, HVAC/R Luzon will also be incorporated into the event, showcasing ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, and related products and services.

On-site, PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 will highlight indoor and outdoor displays from different manufacturing brands—from small to the largest suppliers and manufacturers across the region. The three-day event will also facilitate networking and trading opportunities among thousands of participants, including industry leaders and suppliers offering construction products and services targeting domestic and international markets. Some products displayed at the event are heavy equipment, construction and materials, power tools, indoor and outdoor lighting, prefab houses, home lifts, storage equipment, steel pipes, paint, formwork, and many more.

“PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon has been providing vast opportunities for players and customers in the region’s construction industry through the years,” said Junn Elepaño, president of the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. (PCA), an industry group with over 1,500 members and the main organizer of PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023.

Additionally, the event will feature seminars and conferences that will tackle the latest trends and innovations in the construction industry. These activities aim to provide valuable insights and knowledge to attendees, helping them stay updated on the latest developments in the field. The Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Inc. (ACEL) will facilitate Equipment Management, Leadership, and Working at Heights seminars. At the same time, the American Concrete Institute (ACI) will host a lecture on the Repair and Retrofit of Concrete Structures.

There will also be a CEO Forum which industry leaders will attend to discuss the construction industry’s current state and future direction. The Authorized Managing Officers (AMO) course will also be presented at the event, as well as a Digital Transformation workshop by PROCORE. The Philippine Institute of Construction Arbitrators & Mediators, Inc. (PICAM) will hold a session about the Evolving Role in Construction Dispute Resolution.

PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2023 is co-organized by the Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Inc. (ACEL), the Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning, and Refrigerating Engineers (PSVARE). Global Link MP Events International Inc manages it.

Since its founding, the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. has grown from a small group of individuals in the construction business to more than 1,500 members nationwide, undertaking 80% of government infrastructure projects.

Members of the Association comprise engineering, building, trade, and specialty contractors duly accredited by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), including construction materials and equipment suppliers and distinguished personalities of the construction industry and other allied organizations. For over 70 years, PCA has served as a partner in nation-building, a leading exemplar for the industry both locally and abroad, a catalyst for change, and an organization that embodies excellence.

Co-organizers: Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors Inc. (ACEL), Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning, and Refrigerating Engineers (PSVARE), Philippine Green Building Initiative (PGBI).