What you can watch this Holy Week

Stella Arnaldo

FROM 1961 to 1965, Saint Michael the Archangel and the Blessed Virgin Mary, thought to be Our Lady of Mount Carmel, appeared to four young school girls, aged 11 and 12 years old, in San Sebastián de Garabandal in Catabria, Spain. As apparitions go, the Blessed Virgin Mary warned of the evil and corruption of the world, and that a reformation was needed to save mankind from “the great chastisement.”

The apparitions were featured in a 1971 TV documentary The Events at Garabandal, and in one unforgettable scene, a Holy Communion wafer miraculously appeared on visionary Conchita’s open mouth, which was supposedly placed there by an angel. That scene sent chills down my spine, and made me cold and clammy all over. It frightened me, as I started imagining all the fire and brimstone that would rain on our heads if we didn’t repent our sins and follow God’s path. At the same time, it fascinated me, in that strange, familiar way Captain Kirk and his crew would suddenly be able to materialize on some planet from the USS Enterprise, or that there are large carved stone images of human heads staring into the horizon on Easter Island.

Those occurrences at Garabandal were part and parcel of our Holy Week TV fare when I was a growing up in the 1970s to 1980s. Then, all TV networks went totally off the air (gasp!) on Good Friday, and would only show a limited amount of religious programming on the other days of the week. The other religious shows we ate up during the week included The Song of Bernadette (a film on the life of Marian visionary, the 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France, which won an Oscar Award for Best Actress for Jennifer Jones in the title role in 1944); The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima, (a docu-drama on another Marian apparition, this time in Portugal, and witnessed by young Lucia dos Santos and her two cousins); The Robe, starring the legendary Richard Burton as Marcellus Gallio, who wins Jesus Christ’s robe at a dice game after the latter’s crucifixion, and finds his way to the Lord because of his slave Demetrius (Victor Mature) who has stolen the robe; and of course, who can ever forget Fr. Patrick Peyton’s Family Theater series?

Peyton, an Irish-American priest from the Congregation of the Holy Cross, founded the Family Rosary Crusade, which promoted the daily praying of the Holy Rosary. His devotion to the rosary was due to having been supposedly cured of tuberculosis after seeking the help of the Bleessed Virgin Mary. Peyton was ahead of his time, being quite media savvy. He used films and television, and tapped Hollywood celebrities like Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, James Cagney, William Shatner, and even James Dean for drama anthologies inspired by stories from the Bible. After each episode, Peyton would intone the now popular phrase: “The family that prays together, stays together.”

Now as an adult, I have become captivated by other religious or spiritual-themed feature films and documentaries. One of my favorites is the classic film Jesus Christ Superstar starring Ted Neeley as Jesus of Nazareth, Carl Anderson as Judas Iscariot, and Yvonne Elliman as Mary Magdalene. I even bought a copy of the film on DVD, and on Apple TV.

I’ve seen other productions of this Andrew Lloyd Webber rock musical on TV, but one can beat Neeley’s soaring vocal range. Directed by Norman Jewison, the film continues to hold such power that it is considered to be the most iconic version of the musical, and was considered revolutionary (even blasphemous) when it was first released in 1973. Now 79, Neeley continues to portray the Nazarene in over a thousand iterations—mostly off-Broadway—of the rock opera.

Another excellent film is The Two Popes (Netflix) starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, imagining the conversations between Pope Benedict XVII and Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis. Summoned to Castel Gandolfo, the Pope’s summer residence, they watch TV, trade stories on their reasons of entering the priesthood, discuss the role of the Church—all these under the shadow of the Vati-leaks, where allegations of corruption in the Vatican were exposed, and Benedict’s possible role in covering it up. During one of their talks, Benedict raises the possibility of resigning his papacy, which Bergoglio vehemently opposes. Well, we know what happened after.

National Geographic has also produced an intriguing documentary, Secrets of Christ’s Tomb (Disney Plus), which chronicles of the restoration of the tomb, located at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem. What is interesting is that the church is shared by three Christian groups—Armenian Apostolic Christians, Greek Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics — who must agree how to make repairs to the tomb. The documentary shows almost undisputable proof that Christ’s tomb is where it is actually located.

The Passion of the Christ, directed by Mel Gibson, depicts the final 12 hours of Jesus, beginning with the Agony in the Garden of Gethsemene. James Caviezel stars in this epic film, which has never been a favorite of mine. It was an extremely traumatic experience for me, and I remember trying to stifle my sobs as I watched the Roman soldiers whipping Jesus’s back, with blood and bits of flesh flying everywhere. I saw it during Holy Week, when it was released in 2004, so the film took on a gripping and powerful experience for me. And yet, I don’t think I will ever come around to watching it again. HBO, on the other hand, has a similarly titled production, but this time, as a mini-series and featuring a cast of unknown actors. Curious, I’ve already added it to my playlist this week.

By the way, there is also a feature film on the events at Garabandal, which was realeased in 2018. Titled Garabandal, Only God Knows, the film not only dramatizes the events surrounding the apparitions, but it also depicts the village parish priest and a civil guard officer who find themselves embroiled in the issue, which to this day, has yet to receive any imprimatur from the Vatican as an approved Marian apparition. The film is available for free viewing on the web.