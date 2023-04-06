Updating Filipinos with important news developments

GMA Integrated News further strengthens its position as the “News Authority ng Filipino” as it continues to bring the latest news, breaking stories, and the biggest events here and abroad via GMA Integrated News Bulletin.

Airing in between TV shows on GMA and GTV, as well as on digital channels Heart of Asia, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits, also on GMA News Online (www.gmanews.tv), GMA Integrated News Bulletin informs the multi-platform audience with up-to-the-minute reports.

Helmed by GMA’s roster of credible news anchors and reporters, it also features the top stories from Super Radyo DZBB and GMA News Online, as well as the headlines to look forward to in prime-time newscast 24 Oras. Moreover, GMA Integrated News Bulletin offers viewers a more visually engaging reportage using state-of-the-art set and graphics. GMA Integrated News Bulletin complements the network’s formidable lineup of award-winning national newscasts and news magazines, including Unang Hirit’s Unang Balita to 24 Oras and Saksi on GMA (www.gmanetwork.com).

With over 60 news teams, more than 60 stringers here and abroad, and a growing pool of online reporters, GMA Integrated News remains not just the biggest but also the news authority of Filipinos.