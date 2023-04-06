Transport groups to file case vs implementation of LTO’s LTMS

Atransportation coalition has informed the House of Representatives, Senate and the Office of the President about its plan to file a petition to stop the implementation of the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS), an online portal of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), because of the inconvenience it causes to stakeholders as well as the additional expenses incurred by operators and drivers.

Ariel Lim, national convener of the National Public Transport Coalition (NPTC) said that they have already sent a demand letter to the LTO, copy furnished to the Office of the President, the Senate and the House of Representatives, for the suspension of the operation of the LTMS.

“We will file a case against the LTO this month. We will ask for the issuance of an injunction against the LTMS,” said Lim.

According to Lim, the implementation of the LTMS has only created more problems to public transport operators and drivers, majority of who don’t have the technical know-how or competence to use a computer.

“Like me, I’m already old. I don’t know how to use the computer and the internet signal in our area is poor. The same is true for a great majority of the jeepney, trucks and tricycle drivers. They don’t have computers, they don’t know how to use computers and they don’t have Internet. So how can they use the LTMS portal,” added Lim.

To do that, he said, operators and drivers have to shell out additional expenses of P100 to P200 for LTO employees or “fixers” to create an account for them so they can register online.

Lim also pointed out that under the LTMS, private and public vehicles could only be registered after passing the roadworthiness test from a private motor vehicle inspection center (PMVIC), which resulted in the phasing out of the PETC or private emission testing centers.

“The LTMS is not a public service, it is business for the LTO,” Lim added, adding that using the LTO portal also means more expenses for the public because payment is also done online using PayMaya, which charges drivers and operators a P75 service fee.

The PMVIC requirement, he pointed out, is also another problem to the transport sector because it is not accessible in many parts of the country, and in some instances one has to travel for hours just to have the vehicle tested.

“The PMVIC has no basis in law. You cannot force a car owner to have his vehicle inspected at the PMVIC,” Lim pointed out.

He also noted that the process under the LTMS is very slow, saying “it is the reason why the LTO is extending the validity of car registration by one to two months.