The triumphant folk in Holy Week

I know there is an Other in the shadows,

Whose fate it is to wear out the long solitudes

Which weave and unweave this Hades

And to long for my blood and devour my death.

The Labyrinth by Jorge Luis Borges

In the Roman Catholic calendar, Jesus Christ enters Jerusalem on a Sunday, welcomed furiously by people, waving palms to greet him not only with promised hospitality but also admiration, respect, and belief. A week after that, Christ is crucified possibly by the same community that has obsessed over him for days. This tragic ending does not diminish the fact that something so egregiously enchanting takes place in this country to commemorate the entry of Christ into his destiny.

Outside churches and around the patios, men and women labor overnight to produce the daintiest and softest curves from the coconut palms, buri, century plant and even oliva, inserting ribbons to produce materials to wave at an unseen divinity, as this country enters a week of feasting, singing, wailing, believing. In between these, there could be humans appropriating the most important performance for the greatest drama sanctioned by the Christian church—the crucifixion and death of the Savior.

The Saturday before the Palm Sunday of this year, I was traveling with friends, on our way back to Bikol, our region from Manila. That journey brought us through two of our greatest Tagalog neighbors, Laguna and Quezon provinces. Time allowed us to visit some churches along the way. Looking relatively untouched, some of these structures, like the ones in Liliw, Majayjay and Tayabas, were gallant outposts of histories.

In their isolation, we wondered about the wisdom of putting up a center of conversion in what could have been sites surrounded by mountains and forests in the 16th century, as the case may be. How did these centers of faith accumulate the treasures of art most of which are still propped up there on their main altars? What impositions of laws were summoned to urge the people to be the new faithful? How did the “heathens” survive the withering gaze of the white gods installed, and whose sacrality was backed by military might?

Colonization had the scent of easy sweetness in those churches we visited; conquest appeared easy, like the summer whose heat was now bearing upon our backs that day before the official start of the holiest of weeks.

The priests have remained the church authority but for this week, the folk and their ways have taken over.

Beginning with the palms and down to the sacred oils turned more potent because they have been placed near or around the Dead Christ, different, or alternative, notions of life and life over death are operative during the Holy Week.

Think of the physical changes effected by the churches as Christ and all His symbolic force are staged for us. In the same churches I mentioned and all the churches around the country, the saints and other divine figures, including the old paintings depicting scenes from the Bible, were all draped in purple pieces of cloth. Strangely enough, except for Liliw, which managed to enchant us with the splendor of its retablo, the pasos, as we call these statues, ensconced in their respective niches, towering over the living and the dead (every time we entered a church, a funeral was underway), teaching lessons in majesty and morality.

Did the friars coming with the conquerors immediately perceive the physicality and sensuality of our ancestors?

The Holy Week is about the Passion, Suffering, and Death of Christ. Next to the myth of the Birth of a God, the Death of a God must have been a terrific tale for our ancestors. It was a wondrous cycle attuned to the harvest of rice, the tilling of the fields, the hit-or-miss bounty, the surplus at the end of long labor in the field, the unpredictability of the weather, the poverty and struggles. Then came the patron saints who protected the land from pestilence and, when the conditions were good, even from the landowners. Then came the power of prayers and songs.

There were rituals in the church but the priest was a grand monopolizer. The people were relegated to the short responses. There was the language—different and difficult. Incomprehensible. The old men and women sensed the secret of this language.

Let us steal the language. Or, even just a line or a word. Let us have our own songs. Let us produce our own lament.

Nowhere is the ownership of this new religion more apparent than in the Pasyon. Books and papers have already been written about the Pasyon and how this compendium of verses sung by the common people had propelled the revolution or inspired the subversion of the Filipinos. But let us not forget one thing: the Pasyon has a melody, a rhythm and emotions. In Tayabas, we entered the church as a man on the altar, like a priest, announced the singing of the Pasyon. A recorded accompaniment played and a plaintive, danza-like melody floated above the carrozas being decked for the procession. It was, however, unlike the Pasyon in Bikol, with singers trained to deliver wailings, the “naay-naay” after some lines more opportunities for soloists to exult in a tragic loss that has nothing to do anymore with the death of Jesus on the Cross, but both personal and collective memories of grief over what the family or community had undergone for years.

Online, vlogs made for the season are about Pasyon in homes and villages. Imagine how the composers of these relentless sorrows may have responded to what the church was introducing them to. Those chants must have sounded cold; thus, during the Holy Week, people resurrect their own hymn, select the heart needed to address redemption, a sign of how everything cannot be vanquished by colonization.

