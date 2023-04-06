‘The Family’: The uses of Christ

Sinister is the word that comes to mind about this secret society in Washington D.C. that gathers men who appear to be impressionable enough in a proper mansion. But strategic seems to be the better word when we get to know this society that is able to involve senators and congressmen in a quest to live together under the guidance of Christ.

So, what is wrong with that? The answer is not facile. And as the limited-series documentary The Family unfolds, any institution that is able to blur the separation of Church and State, with the Church represented no less than by Christ, and the State mainly by the Republicans of the United States, has surely hit the wellspring of power. There are Democrats also in this brotherhood but the series does not really talk much about them. This becomes one of the weaknesses of this expose.

At the center of this narrative is a young man who joins the Fellowship. He is journalist Jeff Sharlet who goes on to write two books about his stay in the Virginia mansion. There, he meets young, healthy, mostly white men who use the name of Christ not in vain but as a valiant badge of their honorable membership in the group. Immediately, the viewer senses something “off” about this association of “good men.” Where are they heading? Who funds their stay in that huge house?

In a dramatization, Sharlet is presented as one who looks critically (he has always that questioning gaze in him in the re-enactment) at this male-ordained world around him. But always, he manages to take back that steely look and once more goes back to the touchy-feely world of perfect men whose only guide is Jesus. Indeed, how can one go wrong with Jesus! No one, we tell ourselves. And yet we are disturbed. In one scene where the young men are out on the ground, in a ballgame, Sharlet finds himself suddenly in a kind of initiation ritual, where all the men jump over him, leaving him almost out of breath. Released by the group, he stands up, his face muddied, and he stares out, lost. But quickly, the men gather around him, in a group hug that is either Christian brotherhood or homoerotic.

Where are the women in this society? In one party, they appear, segregated first until the silent command to mingle is issued. Whereupon, the men approach the women. They talk. They quietly dance. It is a frat party with the sorority members tamed, almost timid, created to serve the men. Here, our doubts double.

From the Virginia mansion, the series moves into the C-Street, a three-storey brick building in Washington. Here politicians from the Congress and the Senate enter for a protracted stay. Here, we are informed, there are Democrats also. In that setting, the politicians cross party lines or, better still, negate those lines. In an interview, one politician says they do not talk about politics but about Jesus. There is that word again.

In one scene, the politicians are huddled together, and the pep talk is about Jesus and how his guidance is all they need.

Now comes the great question: Do these members of the Fellowship or Family ever commit wrongdoings?

They do. The difference is in how they handle the mistakes, the sin. They negotiate and, in many ways, launder those bad acts. “We are family” is the principle. We do not talk about those things in the open but clear out the kinks from within.

Then one day, two controversies arise in the group. A morality issue. One politician whose scent exudes the presidency is involved with the wife of another politician. The solution is for the erring politician to come clean before his wife, his family and before Christ. And yet, after the resolution is arrived at, the politician is caught again with the woman in a Las Vegas hotel.

Another case involves a politician who is described as promising (all members of the Fellowship seem selected from the best). His is a more dramatic case: he disappears. The news is he walks the Appalachian trail! He has isolated himself from the madding crowd, from his family. Is he in search of himself? Is he like Christ in the wilderness? The Fellowship is fulfilling its own strategic prophecy.

Then the politician reappears. All this time, he is Argentina having or consummating an affair.

The Family is a disturbing exploration of the Christian right in the United States. The series does not go much into an ideological indictment of this movement; what it does is to gather facts and photos, and unscroll footage detailing a man named Doug Coe. He is the most powerful yet most unknown man in United States politics and governance. While presidents have come and gone, he has stayed on for some 50 years. He is the founder of the Family or the Fellowship.

He is there with US presidents and other countries’ dignitaries, including a Pope. His name is mentioned by Reagan, Clinton and Bush. At the beginning of the peace talks between Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin in Camp David, then President Jimmy Carter talks of one necessity, a prayer that the talk be successful. That prayer was conjured by Doug Coe, for the man is the same person behind the National Prayer Breakfast attended by presidents. The event is really one huge lobbying opportunity in much the same way that the C-street townhouse has been declared a church for tax purposes, according to the documentary.

There is something disturbing in Doug Coe being present in all the important political scenes and yet we do not know him. This fulfills his great organizational theory: for an organization to be effective, it must not be visible.

The Family, which is directed by Scott Trails, is produced by Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Jeff Sharlet. It streams on Netflix.