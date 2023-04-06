Shinagawa to open first Japanese grade diagnostic, preventive care facility in PHL

By Roderick L. Abad

THIS April, Shinagawa Healthcare Solutions Corp. is opening a pioneering Japanese standard diagnostic and preventive care center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

A modern health facility, it will be equipped with advanced and innovative technologies from Japan care of Fujifilm Philippines, a leading provider of digital imaging and health-care solutions.

According to Shinagawa President Masako Uemori, their partnership will enable them to provide the best possible care to patients.

“We believe that investing in preventive care is not only a wise decision but also a responsible one,” she said during their signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) held recently in Taguig.

“By breaking the social stigma of reactive care and shifting our mindset towards proactive prevention, we can help Filipinos achieve better health outcomes and ultimately lead more fulfilling lives,” she added.

Excited with their tie up, Fujifilm Philippines President Masahiro Uehara noted that they now create a significant impact on the country’s health-care industry.

“Our advanced technology and expertise in the health-care industry, combined with Shinagawa’s commitment to providing personalized care, will enable us to deliver innovative and high-quality health-care solutions to patients in the Philippines,” he said.

Cutting edge equipment

PATIENTS at Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center will experience Fujifilm’s best in its class of medical devices that offer quick and comfortable procedures.

These include the Eluxeo Lite 6000, an endoscopy machine that features Multi-Light Technology to bring high-quality imaging and superior visibility for improved patient comfort via flexible scope options.

On the other hand, Supria 128 Slice CT Scan Machine has painless and low-dose scanning capabilities. It produces high-speed and top-notch quality images at lower electricity use.

Meanwhile, the Amulet Innovality is a mammogram machine with ergonomic armrests for convenience and secure positioning of a patient, producing quick image intervals of just 15 seconds.

Fujifilm’s FDR Smart X X-ray machine boasts advanced functionality and compatibility with any X-ray system, delivering high image quality for precise and accurate results.

The Arietta Series, on the other hand, is an ultrasound machine renowned for its broad diagnostic capabilities and top-notch imaging quality, producing reliable results that help with immediate critical surgical decisions.

“We aim to have 150 to 200 patients a day for the basic, plus for the specialized menu like CT and MRI, and also the women’s health, we can add more patients,” Uemori told reporters during the press conference, following the MOA signing. “We will use the Japanese system, so we can make the patient quickly moving in the facilities. That is the plan.”

Preventive solutions

AS an adage says, “Prevention is better than cure.”

So besides the Japanese standard health-care technologies from Fujifilm, Shinagawa’s latest facility will also offer brain exams (MRI/MRA), full body exams (CT scan), digestive exams (ultrasound/endoscopy), health exams for women (mammography/ultrasound), laboratory, and allergy tests.

Uemori said that they will collaborate with health maintenance organizations (HMOs) nationwide to provide accessible, affordable, and comprehensive medical services to Filipinos.

Shinagawa’s new Diagnostic & Preventive Care Center will offer comprehensive and personalized health-care plans that help in early detection and prevention of disease.

Per the company’s president, their comprehensive medical examination process can identify potential health issues. With their proactive intervention and treatment, such concerns are prevented from becoming major problems.

The state-of-the-art facility is conducive for doctors and health professionals to perform procedures quickly, comfortably, and stress-free for patients. Their partner Japanese doctors, who have extensive experience in preventive care, can double check diagnosis and analysis for better and precise prognosis.

The hub will also implement an efficient and streamlined operation using the Japanese Health Checkup Information System. With same-day results, patients can receive timely and accurate diagnoses and treatment plans sans the added stress of waiting.

Promote health, wellness

MOVING forward, Uemori bared their plan to promote health and wellness through events and seminars to increase public awareness on overall well-being.

“Our success in the field of eye care has enabled us to build a reputation as a leader in the industry. Our commitment to the latest technologies and Japanese standards for medical services has helped us to earn the trust of our patients, and we are proud to continue to deliver exceptional care that exceeds their expectations,” she stressed.

Shinagawa Healthcare Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of the country’s top Lasik provider, Shinagawa Lasik & Aesthetics Center Corp.

Fujifilm Philippines was founded in 2012 as a sales unit of Fujifilm’s regional headquarters in the Asia Pacific, with focus on providing high-quality products and services, such as electronics, photo imaging, industrial products, graphic design, and medical systems.

Image credits: Ayyub Jauro/Pexels.com





