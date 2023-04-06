Rise in rubbing alcohol poisoning cases noted during pandemic—expert

Poisoning encounters have changed significantly over the years. Before, if people wanted to harm themselves, they would simply ingest anti-tuberculosis medications. Now, there are antibiotics abuse, alcohol, household disinfectants, the use of which was reported during the pandemic, snake bites, and now even the seemingly harmless household plants such as Dieffenbachia, which is commonly known as “Dumb Cane” or “Leopard Lily.”

The more serious ones include oil spills, red tide algae, arsenic in drinking water, and of course the chemical or biological radiation, including nuclear exposure.

Poisoning in the PHL

DURING the weekly Stop Covid Deaths webinar organized by the University of the Philippines, the UP Manila NIH National Telehealth Center, and the UP Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), Dr. Nelia Cortes-Maramba, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the UP College of Medicine, narrated that way back in 1975, they received pesticide poisoning cases at the UP-PGH emergency room almost on a daily basis.

The cases generally involved men while children were also admitted due to exposure to organophosphate pesticides, some with carbonate poisoning. The situation then became very alarming that Dr. Cortes-Maramba said they set up a treatment center and got all the departments involved in the endeavor. Even resident doctors in Family Medicine and the Department of Pediatrics were required to train on the treatment of poisoning.

The treatment center later grew to become an information service with assistance coming from the international program on chemical safety by the United Nations, including the use of telephones to refer poisoning cases to the UP-PGH.

The UP-PGH Poison Control Center was then renamed to the National Poison Control and Information Service (NPCIS) in 1991 and became a temporary unit in the UP College of Medicine, while the PGH-Poison Control and Information Unit was formed in 2003. Since the two organizations shared similar functions in a period where poisoning remains a major problem in the country, it was decided to merge the two which resulted in the creation of the National Poison Management and Control Center (NPMCC), the first poison center in the country.

“Our mission at the center is not only for poisoning as far as chemical and other harmful substances are concerned but also to be involved in all cases where there is danger or safety problems, and we hope to expand further by offering a Masteral program and produce more educators that can teach toxicology in other colleges of medicine,” Dr. Cortes-Maramba pointed out.

Poison Information and Toxicovigilance

Dr. Lynn Crisanta Panganiban, Professor at the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the UP College of Medicine, former head and consultant at the NPMCC, in her talk at the same webinar, focused on toxicovigilance, which she defined as an active identification and assessment of the risk of toxicity from exposure of a community or population to various toxicants. It aims to provide information for timely and appropriate action to prevent, treat, reduce harm and manage risks of toxic exposures.

During the pandemic, the center received a four-fold increase in the number of calls compared to previous years, mainly because of the lockdowns and people were hesitant to go to the hospitals.

“However, with proper guidance, there are poisoning cases that can be observed and managed effectively even at home,” Dr. Panganiban said.

During the course of Covid-19, Dr. Panganiban said they looked into a pattern of poisoning, and they noticed an increase in cases of isopropyl and ethyl alcohol as a disinfectant, landing third in the Top 10 list in 2020 and 2021. “The cases were accidental and intentional in nature and because of the accessibility and availability of this agent increased the exposure of the population to its harmful effects when improperly used.”

In response, the NPMCC came up with several public advisories on the proper use of both alcohol agents, including bleaches and chlorine solutions and posted them through the center’s Facebook page. This was done to avoid confusion on how to prepare them as surface disinfectants, including tips to avoid poisoning.

Another challenge to the NPMCC in terms of treatment and prevention is poisoning through cyanide-containing silver jewelry cleaning agents that happened between 2004-2006, with a 15.3-percent case fatality rate among pediatric patients, but largely accidental in nature. “These solutions were sold and stored in improper and unlabeled containers such as beverage bottles so we came up with a tri-media information and education campaign on the hazards of cyanide. This resulted in a decline in fatalities in 2009-2011, where case fatality rate went down to 3.7 percent, and cyanide was replaced with less toxic thiourea,” Dr. Panganiban stressed.

What have we learned?

THERE are three things that Dr. Panganiban shared when it comes to lessons learned. One is adherence to sound scientific principles, which she said is essential and the evidence gathered through the proper data collection whether they are acute poisoning or chronic exposures and through assessments that will serve as guide for subsequent actions. There is also teamwork and commitment because they cannot do this on their own so there is the need to link up and partner with other disciplines, and finally, there is effective communication. “These are all important tools to achieve our set goals of poisoning prevention and control,” Dr. Panganiban concluded.

Image credits: Rawpixel/Freepik.com





