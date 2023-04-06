Rep. Villafuerte asks DBM and DOF anew to fund pension hike for indigent seniors

A senior lawmaker is hoping the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) would allocate enough funds in the national budget to be able to carry out fully this year an amendatory law doubling to P1,000 the monthly social pension of the country’s estimated 4-million plus indigent senior citizens.

Camarines Sur Rep. and National Unity Party (NUP) president LRay Villafuerte said the doubling of the P500 monthly pension of our indigent elderly Filipinos to P1,000, as provided for in a new law, will spell added financial relief for seniors who have to contend with the endlessly spiraling cost of living.

Republic Act (RA) 11916 of 2022 doubled senior citizens’ monthly stipend for their subsistence and medical needs.

“RA 11916, which lapsed into law last July, need not end up being a great but unfunded program for the benefit of our indigent seniors who are in dire need of state subsidies to help them cope with incessantly soaring commodity prices and recover from the economic scarring caused by the nearly three-year pandemic,” Villafuerte said.

“The DBM would be able to scour the 2023 GAA [General Appropriations Act] and other possible sources for enough funds to bankroll the 100 percent increase in the monthly pension of indigent seniors, in the same way that the Department had managed to ferret out a sufficient outlay to finance Malacañang Palace’s extended targeted cash transfer [TCT] project for the poorest families,” he said.

The Palace’s economic managers earlier said the government is set to distribute this month P9.3 billion worth of cash assistance under this extended TCT project to 9.3 million households considered most vulnerable to the economic shock of the still elevated inflation, driven mainly by the rocketing prices of certain foodstuff and the high cost of fuel in the global market.

Villafuerte made this appeal as Chairman-CEO Franklin Quijano of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) recently dismissed a report that the NCSC is handing out the higher monthly stipend of P1,000 to all of the 12.2 million senior citizens in the country.

The NCSC said in a February statement that only the indigent 4.1 million among the 12.2 million elderly Filipinos have been receiving and will continue to receive the monthly pension, and that the stipend is still at P500 per month and not P1,000.

“The agency clarified that only select indigent senior citizens, 4.1 million out of 12.2 million, receive P500 social pension per month and will be doubled by virtue of RA 11916, as soon as it gets funding from the DBM,” said the commission in the statement.

Quijano explained that, “While it’s true that RA 11916 mandates the 100 percent increase in the indigent senior citizen’s monthly pension—from P500 to P1,000—it would still have to be funded by the DBM and it could only take effect after the National Treasury [has] allocated the needed fund but as of now it is still unfunded.”

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said that under this extended TCT of P1,000, the Marcos administration will give two-month cash payments to the 9.3 million most vulnerable households totaling P1,000 per beneficiary-family.

According to DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, P7 billion was sourced from the “unreconciled” funds from last year’s TCT that was still with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank), while the remaining P2 billion was taken from the contingent fund of the Office of the President (OP).

RA 11916, which lapsed into law on July 30, 2022, amended RA 7432, which provided for a universal social pension for elderly Filipinos, and RA 9994, which granted additional benefits and privileges to these senior citizens.

Elderly Filipinos eligible for the monthly stipend include those who are sick or with disability, no permanent source of income, with no regular support from their families or relatives, and without any pension from the government or private institutions.